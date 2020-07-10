Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/07/2020 20:29:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners

10/07/2020    19:19 GMT+7

Officials at Thu Duc jail have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners

Prisoners at the Thu Duc jail (Photo: VNA)

Along with policies on meals, clothing, and healthcare services, regulations like reducing prison time and amnesties have been introduced for foreign prisoners, as they have been for Vietnamese prisoners.

Policies allowing foreign prisoners to meet relatives and have consular contact are also in place.

John Nguyen, a prisoner of the American nationality, said he has been in jail for 19 years and found the people and environment friendly enough. Any time his family members visit, they feel peace of mind and encourage him to behave himself, he said.

Closing the book he was reading, Nicholas Stars, a 42-year-old Nigerian, said he has served five years and has ten to go. Using his good Vietnamese, he said he enjoys the meals and comfortable environment.

“The officers here are kind,” he said. “I have a consular meeting every four months, and my family visit me once or twice a year. I feel okay.”

Foreign prisoners have received vocational training and academic studies and joined artistic and sporting activities, so can more readily return to society and become useful citizens.

Work is designed to suit the age and physical condition of each prisoner, helping them understand the value of labour while nurturing their confidence.

Chinese national Li Chun Ying said that thanks to advice given by wardens, she now feels much better than when she first arrived.

“Female prisoners are treated well,” she said. “Not only do we receive life’s necessities, we can also study Vietnamese, play sports, sing karaoke, and access healthcare services when we are sick.” Li has won many of the table tennis tournaments held at the jail.

“I am grateful to the officials here, who have made me feel at home.”

Speaking of her time in Thu Duc, Thai prisoner Preayamooch said the living conditions are totally different from what she had imagined. The officers are friendly and helpful, allowing her to settle into life behind bars, while she is subject to the same policies as her Vietnamese peers.

 

“My family are happy to see the conditions I live in and encourage me to follow the regulations and return home as soon as possible,” she said.

As part of efforts to educate prisoners, officers have focused on teaching them Vietnamese, through which they can also gain a better understanding of Vietnamese culture.

Peng Kang Yu, a Taiwanese who is monitor of the Vietnamese class, said studying the local language helps prisoners become closer together. Knowing how to read Vietnamese also allows them to read books from the jail’s library.

Preayamooch said that after returning to Thailand, she will find a job relating to Vietnam and continue using her Vietnamese skills.

Mohd Hafiz Gomez Bin Abdullah, a Malaysian who was quite unruly when he first arrived at the jail 19 years ago, said the support from jail officers changed him and made him determined to change his ways.

He said through learning Vietnamese he has come to love the culture and people of Vietnam.

“I have enjoyed seven sentence reductions and only have ten more months here,” he said with a smile. “It will pass quickly. Along with my family, I also have a Vietnamese girlfriend waiting for me outside.”

Before returning to Australia, Kevin Willia De Santos wrote: "I have served my sentence in Vietnam for four years and 11 months. While here, I have been fairly treated, even sometimes better-than-expected...I always feel comfortable and safe during the days of serving the sentence."

Colonel Pham Thi Minh Hai, an officer at the Thu Duc jail, said that, like their peers in other jails, officers at Thu Duc have worked hard to help prisoners, including foreigners, recognise their wrongdoings and become better people.

“This is not a place for caging and punishing criminals, but a place to educate and support them so they become more confident and reset their lives,” Hai said.

“They are not ‘prisoners’ as such, they are people fixing their mistakes,” he added, emphasising that their management and education must be in line with the law and in the spirit of humanitarianism and respect, ensuring their human rights.

“By doing this, we can turn jails into schools for those who had chosen the wrong paths,” Hai said./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules
VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training has said that it will continue to work with relevant agencies to provide appropriate and timely support for Vietnamese students in the US as the US adjusts its visa regulations.

Ambassador advises Vietnamese students in US to remain calm amid new visa policy
Ambassador advises Vietnamese students in US to remain calm amid new visa policy
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc advised Vietnamese students studying in the US to stay calm and consult with their schools or universities regarding the US’s new foreign student visa policy.

US student visas: 'A lot of people I know are scared for the future'
US student visas: 'A lot of people I know are scared for the future'
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The US said some visas could be revoked because of coronavirus, leaving students confused and uncertain.

Khanh Hoa: One dies, two foreigners hospitalised with alcohol poisoning
Khanh Hoa: One dies, two foreigners hospitalised with alcohol poisoning
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A foreigner has died and two others are being treated for alcohol poisoning in the central province of Khanh Hoa’s General Hospital after they drunk a mixture of methanol and beer.

'Downright unfair': Vietnamese students slam new US visa policy
'Downright unfair': Vietnamese students slam new US visa policy
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A new visa policy in the US has put thousands of Vietnamese students at risk of deportation and left their academic and professional dreams in tatters.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 10
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Border guards arrest 33 people illegally entering Vietnam

Da Nang clarifies suspicion of foreigners acquiring land use rights under names of Vietnamese nationals
Da Nang clarifies suspicion of foreigners acquiring land use rights under names of Vietnamese nationals
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment of central Da Nang City confirmed that it has not granted land use rights to any foreign individuals.

Microfinance helps rural women start businesses
Microfinance helps rural women start businesses
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Luyen, 49 years old, of Yen Phong District in the northern province of Bac Ninh was among first borrowers from Tình thương One Member Limited Liability Microfinance Institution (TYM) in her hometown

High-tech shrimp breeding yields high profits for Vietnamese farmers
High-tech shrimp breeding yields high profits for Vietnamese farmers
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

More farmers, co-operatives and companies in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau are seeing much higher profits by using advanced farming techniques to breed shrimp.

Transport minister wants to fix airport overloading
Transport minister wants to fix airport overloading
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has sent an urgent dispatch to order agencies to fix shortcomings in taking-off and landing slots for aeroplanes at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports.

Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
Life-changing opportunities come to foreign prisoners
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Officials at Thu Duc jail have turned it into a place of education and support for its nearly 200 foreign prisoners, helping them become a better version of themselves before returning home.

Dak Nong rushes to isolate eighth outbreak of diphtheria
Dak Nong rushes to isolate eighth outbreak of diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The Central Highlands of Dak Nong is seeking to completely isolate the eighth outbreak of diphtheria to contain the spread of the disease and protect the health of local residents.

HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic
HCM City promises support for workers laid off due to pandemic
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs would take whatever measures are needed in the second half of the year to safeguard workers’ incomes and jobs, 

VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps
VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has warned about the risk of black credit provided by online lending applications which could threaten social security.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 9
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 9
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

Indonesia records highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

UNESCO in Vietnam and Signify Foundation in Vietnam have provided solar lighting systems and portable solar lamps to more than 5,000 students at 16 secondary schools in remote, disadvantaged areas in three provinces

Three drug trafficking rings busted
Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security recently announced that it, together with relevant agencies, had busted three major drug trafficking rings.

Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

Harvard and MIT say withdrawing visas from foreign students whose courses move fully online is "chaos".

Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The project of urban railway No 3’s section, connecting Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai District, and the project of urban railway No 5 linking Van Cao – Ngoc Khanh and Hoa Lac have been approved for implementation by Hanoi authorities.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  09/07/2020 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 