Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang

The daily life of local residents in Da Nang’s quarantined areas is as normal as possible following the start of a lockdown order on streets surrounding three hospitals, all of which have emerged as hotspots for fresh cases of community infection.
Three hospitals in the central city are currently novel coronavirus hotspots, including Da Nang General Hospital, C Hospital and Rehabilitation, and Orthopaedics Hospital. Pictured is an elderly man reading a newspaper quietly in an area that has been blockaded
Wearing face masks is mandatory for residents in affected areas in order to reduce the risk of further spreading the virus
Food and daily necessities are regularly delivered to residents in the blockaded area.
On-duty medical workers instruct people to thoroughly wash their hands with sanitiser before they deliver daily necessities to those under cordon sanitaire. Soldiers and medical staff work around the clock to ensure the safety of residents in the blockaded area
A garbage truck collects waste in part of Da Nang under lockdown
VNA/VOV
Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
The Military Zone 5 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout three hospitals and some residential areas in Da Nang on the evening of July 29 following a lockdown being enforced due to the detection of COVID-19 cases.
Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday urged improving testing capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests on individuals who are in close contact with patients and those at hotspots.
