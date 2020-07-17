Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/07/2020 17:27:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention

17/07/2020    16:13 GMT+7

The Ministry of Health has ordered preventive medicine units and facilities across the nation to strengthen hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD) prevention in response to the increase in the number of cases in major cities across the nation.

VN Health Ministry urges localities to strengthen hand, foot and mouth disease prevention

A doctor at Paediatrics Hospital 2 in HCM City examines a child infected with Hand-Foot-Mouth disease. — VNA/VNS Photo Phuong Vy

The ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine has told provincial health departments to implement measures, especially those areas at high risk of an outbreak.

The department has also told local Centres for Disease Control (CDCs) to provide professional training and guidance on the supervision and treatment of the disease.

The health sector should work closely with schools to carry out preventive measures and to ensure hygiene practices at schools, especially at kindergartens.

Schools must adopt effective preventive measures, including frequent hand washing with soap and water, and cleaning of contaminated surfaces and soiled items like toys with soap and water, and a diluted solution of chlorine-containing bleach to disinfect them.

Health departments in provinces and cities should try to detect cases early in schools and immediately notify local authorities for early check-ups and treatment.

It is important that mobile emergency teams be ready to investigate, verify and handle the outbreak and support lower levels in controlling the outbreak, and offer emergency care and treatment. It is also necessary to prevent cross-contamination in hospitals and treatment facilities.

According to reports from local CDCs, since the beginning of the year, the country has recorded 10,745 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease in 63 provinces and cities, of which 6,662 cases were hospitalised. There were no deaths. 

Compared to the same period last year, the number of cases nationwide decreased by more than 55 per cent, while the number of hospitalised cases decreased by more than 51 per cent. 

 

However, the number of cases has surged in recent weeks in cities and provinces across the country such as HCM City, Hanoi, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Vinh Phuc, Hai Phong and Bac Ninh.

Hand-foot-mouth disease, a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children, is characterised by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. The disease is most commonly caused by a coxsackievirus, health experts said.

There is currently no vaccine for the disease or specific treatment. Frequent hand-washing and avoiding close contact with infected people may help reduce the risk of infection.

The disease may cause fever, sore throat, feeling of being unwell, loss of appetite, or painful, red, blister-like lesions on the tongue, gums and inside of the cheeks.

The incubation period is three to six days. A fever is often the first sign of hand-foot-and-mouth disease, followed by a sore throat and sometimes a poor appetite and malaise.

One or two days after the fever begins, painful sores may develop in the front of the mouth or throat. A rash on the hands and feet and possibly on the buttocks can follow within one or two days.

Sores that develop in the back of the mouth and throat may suggest that the child is infected with a related viral illness called herpangina. Other distinguishing features of herpangina include a sudden high fever, and in some instances, seizure. Sores that develop on the hands, feet or other parts of the body are rare, according to experts.

Parents should contact a doctor if their children’s signs and symptoms worsen.  VNS  

Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention

Hanoi strengthens hand, foot and mouth disease and diphtheria prevention

Hanoi’s Department of Health has asked preventive medicine units and facilities in the city to strengthen diseases prevention.

 
 

Other News

.
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
Cases of dengue fever see sharp rise in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Hanoi has endured a surge in dengue fever patients in recent weeks, with approximately 868 cases recorded as of mid-July.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 17
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

 More than 13,320 overseas Vietnamese repatriated so far: Spokeswoman

Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
Vietnamese sailors stranded in Malaysian waters to be repatriated soon
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the Vietnam Maritime Administration to make every effort to soon bring home 12 Vietnamese sailors who have been stranded in Malaysian waters for about four months.

Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
Repatriation ceremony of US servicemen’s remains takes place in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A repatriation ceremony of remains of US servicemen who died during the war in Vietnam was held at the US MIA Office in Hanoi on July 16.

Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
Coronavirus: Spain orders culling of almost 100,000 mink
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A minister says the cull in Aragon province was ordered "to avoid the risk of human transmission".

Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
Coronavirus: UN makes record $10.3bn appeal for pandemic fight
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The UN says up to 265 million people could face starvation because of the impact of Covid-19.

Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
Grassroots health stations provide remote care via telemedicine
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

For many years, Ngo Thanh Toai, 66, who has Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and dyslipidemia, regularly visited doctors once a month at Go Vap District Hospital in HCM City.

First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
First VN university uses blockchain technology in graduate degrees
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoa Sen University (HSU) has become the first Vietnamese university to apply blockchain technology to degree management.

Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
Social policy credit helps lift 2.1mn households in Vietnam out of poverty
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Over the last five years, more than 2.1 million households have sustainably escaped from poverty thanks to social policy credit, which is said to be an important pillar of the national target programme for sustainable poverty reduction.

Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
Vietnamese passenger dies on repatriation flight from the US
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

A 72-year-old passenger has died on a repatriation flight from the US to Vietnam, foreign ministry announced Thursday.

Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
Selling schools for the gifted won’t bring social justice: experts
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The presence of private investment in education will create more effective and diverse services, but it will be impossible to create social justice by selling schools for the gifted to private investors, experts have said.

HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
HCM City's doctors separate conjoined twins
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Around 100 doctors and nurses at the HCMC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital 1 and 2, Cho Ray Hospital and others in HCM City on July 15 took part in a successful operation to separate conjoined twins.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 16
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 16
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 16 morning

Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
Land clearance for Van Don-Mong Cai Highway to be completed by August 15
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

More than 900 households living along the Van Don-Mong Cai Highway will have to relocate for it to be expanded. 

Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
Vietnam ranks 90th in cost of living index rankings
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

The nation has risen five places to reach 90th in terms of the cost of living index rankings for the middle of year as compiled by Numbeo.

VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
VN Central Highlands’ diphtheria cases rise to 84
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Six fresh cases of diphtheria have been confirmed in the Central Highlands provinces as of today, July 15, bringing total infections in the region to 84.

Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
Vietnam university ranked among world’s top 400
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Ton Duc Thang University in HCM City has been named in the world’s top 400 and 500 in the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) this year.

Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
Vietnam aims to be free of African swine fever by 2025
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam is targeting more than 90 percent of its communes and wards being free of African swine fever (ASF) by 2022 and the country being free of the disease by 2025.

Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
Vietnamese woman becomes mother after 20 years of infertility
SOCIETYicon  16/07/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh, 43, holds her nine-month-old son in her arms with the great happiness of a mother.

Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
Lost-and-found closet at bus station brings relief
SOCIETYicon  15/07/2020 

Nguyen Van Bac, 40, a security guard at the Hanoi-based Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, has cleaned the dirt on the glass of the lost-and-found closet and neatly arranged lost items from passengers every day for a decade.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 