Lockdown measures imposed in Hai Duong city

14/08/2020    09:12 GMT+7

Hai Duong's police set up checkpoints last night to isolate the whole city after five Covid-19 cases have been detected here since August 7.

The quarantine order for the whole city of Hai Duong took effect from 0:00 of August 14. Around 200 police officers worked the whole night to set up 50 quarantine checkpoints last night.

With only 2 hours, since the urgent instructions from the Provincial People's Committee, the authority and the police force of Hai Duong City immediately deployed 30 key control posts to ensure the first day of social isolation.

So far, five covid-19 cases have been reported in the city. The first case was detectd on August 7, the second on August 11 and the last three cases were announced yesterday. Community infection in the city is confirmed as the source of infection has not been traced.

Some photos of the city under lockdown order:

Hoai Anh

 
 

