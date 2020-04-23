Lockdown order in Dong Van township, Ta Kha hamlet lifted

Ha Giang on April 23 decided to lift the lockdown order on Dong Van township and Ta Kha hamlet in Pho Bang township in Dong Van district, based on positive developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

Policemen conduct around-the-clock inspections to monitoring people going in/out Dong Van township

These localities are required to continue following Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Directive No.16 on social distancing measures. On April 22, they were locked down to prevent the disease.

Therefore, at present, Ha Giang province is quarantining Pin Tung hamlet in Pho La commune, the Pho Bang General Health Clinic, the Dong Van district General Hospital, and Thanh Thuy commune Health Station in Vi Xuyen district.

The first COVID-19 infection case in Ha Giang was recorded on April 16. This is a H’Mong ethnic minority girl in Dong Van district’s Pho La commune.

The source of her infection is yet to be determined. She has three brothers who all work across the border in China but none have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.

Health authorities have to date taken test samples from 358 people that had contact with the patient. Of these, 318 samples were negative, with the remainder still waiting for results./.VNA

