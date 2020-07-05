Long heat wave predicted for Vietnam's northern and central regions

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern and central regions will experience a new long heat wave with a highest temperature of over 40 degrees starting from July 6.

The low pressure from the west had expanded toward the southeastern areas and combined with foehn effect to cause high temperatures. The temperatures are around 35-37 degrees and the humidity is around 50-60%. Both regions will have 13-16 hours with a temperature of over 35 degrees.



From July 6 to 8, the northern region and the north-central coast, including Hanoi, will also have temperatures from 35-37 degrees. From July 9, the temperatures will increase to 36-39 degrees. From July 8, the heat wave will intensify especially from Thanh Hoa to Quang Binh provinces. The temperature will be 37 to over 40 degrees.



The prolonged heat wave may cause health issues and increased risks of fires and other accidents at residential areas as demand for electricity spike. Wildfire warnings have also been raised in the northern and central regions.



On July 5, the UV index in Danang stayed at 5-7 which means moderate risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Dtinews