Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement

Leading officials of Dong Nai Lottery Company in the southern province of Dong Nai were sentenced up to 16 years in prison for causing losses of nearly VNĐ79 billion (US$3.4 million), the provincial court announced on Monday.

Defendants at the court on Monday.— Photo tuoitre.vn

Nguyen Van Minh, 63 years old, former company’s general director and chairman of the board of members, was put in jail in 16 years.

Nguyen Thi Thuy Oanh, 61 years old, former chief accountant of the company, received 14-year imprisonment.

Both were accused of property embezzlement.

According to the indictment, between 2008 and 2012, Minh and other defendants committed violations and caused losses of nearly VNĐ79 billion to the State budget.

Minh and Oanh appropriated nearly VNĐ4.2 billion ($182,600) and more than VNĐ3.7 billion ($160,900) respectively.

Minh also appropriated more than VNĐ70 billion and divided it between 72 company staff.

Five other defendants including leading officials of local departments of labour, invalids, social affairs and finance were given two- to three-year probation for lacking responsibilities and causing serious consequences. — VNS