Lotus fields in Ha Nam during harvest season

In the past 5 years, the entire area of Chuyen Ngoai commune's rice growing land has been converted to lotus cultivation due to higher profit.
Lotus fields in Chuyen Ngoai commune, Duy Tien town, Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)
As many as 57,000 land-use right certificates have not been given to land users for years in the southern province of Tien Giang as the land users did not agree with the land information provided on the certificates.
A 23-year-old man has completed a 45-day long walk across the country, raising a total of VND127 million to assist deprived children from the northern province of Lai Chau. Let’s take a closer look at his exciting journey.
The Kien Giang Province's People's Committee has submitted a master plan on sustainable development for Phu Quoc until 2040 to the Prime Minister for approval.
The HCM City People’s Council adopted a number of resolutions at a session that closed on Saturday, including one to reduce the budgets of departments and districts this year.
Some private schools have complained that it will be a ‘disaster’ if they cannot begin teaching before the new academic year opening day on September 5.
Nghe An is reeling from severe hot weather and prolonged drought, with seven heatwaves hitting the central province since the beginning of the year.
Investigators at the Ministry of Public Security have completed an investigation and sent the case to prosecutors asking that former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine others be prosecuted on charges of graft.
The governor has rolled back reopening plans across the state as virus cases soar.
The US Supreme Court has cleared the way for the first executions of federal prisoners in 17 years.
A total of AUD$9.7 million (US$6.7 million) has been funded by Australia’s Department for Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) for the ongoing “Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index” (PAPI) programme
Hanoi is speeding up replacing pavements around Hoan Kiem Lake with the natural stone and consolidation of the lake bank to mark the 1010th anniversary of Hanoi in October this year.
Vietnam is predicted be hit by bouts of cold weather with winter set to reach northern regions earlier than in previous years, with the average temperature expected to be much colder than seen in the past.
Natural disasters have cost Vietnam’s northern mountainous areas about VND610 billion ($26.3 million) so far this year, compared to VND753 billion last year.
A 43-year-old British pilot has returned safely to the UK and an insurance company has committed to paying over VND1 billion of his treatment cost at the HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital where he was admitted, according to the British Embassy in Vietnam.
COVID-19: Another imported case confirmed, Vietnam has 373 cases
Two former police officers have been prosecuted and temporarily arrested for their alleged involvement in a staged abduction and robbery case worth VND35 billion that took place on the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway two months ago.
The coronavirus pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.
US infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci is being targeted by the Trump administration as tensions rise between the health expert and the president.
Police Captain Ca Van Nghia in the northern mountainous province of Son La’s Van Ho District has earned a reputation as the nemesis of local criminals, especially drug smugglers.
The HCMC People’s Council has passed a resolution under which the city will collect fees from cars entering the downtown area in the 2021-2025 period, as part of a public passenger transport and traffic control scheme.
