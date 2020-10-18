Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans

19/10/2020    08:21 GMT+7

It rained non-stop the night Phung Thi Hoan couldn’t sleep. She was worried about the makeshift kitchen, which was about to collapse anytime. And the rainy season was coming.

Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
Alfred Meza (second from left) works with his friend and volunteers to build the pig house for Phung Thi Hoan. — Photo Project LoHi 

She was also worried that the people she was expecting might not be able to come.

They promised to come and help her repair the kitchen and build a pig house for her pig herd. The plan was put off once, also because of the rain.

But this time they came, despite the weather.

Alfred Meza, one of the two founders of the Project LoHi (Low Overhead-High Impact), which works to promote support for sustainable economic development for families and orphans in remote and impoverished locations, decided to come and work in the rain.

Hoan, 60, still has to work hard to raise her two grandchildren, who were abandoned by their parents.

She doesn’t refuse any kind of job and works from dawn to dusk to feed the two kids, but they still face hunger for half of the year.

“Sometimes I’m too tired to be tender to the kids, I feel angry at their parents for leaving them to me,” Hoan said.

Coming to see the kids and their grandmother, Meza could not help but think to himself: "Oh my god, they need a lot of love!"

Meza wanted to help Hoan and the kids not only by providing them with something they can earn a living from but also with the warm love they have been missing for years.

With money mobilised from the community and friends and Meza's remuneration which he receives from evening English classes, Meza and the co-founder of the Project LoHi Nguyen Bao Tram decided to repair the makeshift kitchen, the roof and home, and build a pig house for Hoan.

When they and other volunteers came to Trung Tam Village in Ngoi A Commune of Yen Bai Province, many young people from the commune were waiting to help. Together, they carried bricks, sand and cement from the village road to the small house on the hill.

“It was a rare thing for foreigners to come to the village and help do such things,” said Trieu Ngoc Tham, a resident of the village.

When the construction was done, the project members stayed to hold a warm Mid-Autumn party for the kids in the village. They sang together and played games, and even though the kids didn’t know much English, they joyfully joined the kind-hearted guests.

 

It was the fifth family that Meza and Tram have supported since the LoHi project was founded in 2019. Their project's aim is to support families and children in difficulties in mountainous areas of Vietnam. The project provides a sustainable economic model for those in need so they can feed themselves in the long run, and support others who might be in the same circumstances.

Members of the project find those in need with the support of local authorities, then they meet with the potential beneficiaries themselves. The project spends all the money received from donors in both the US and Vietnam to support their activities, and those directly involved in the project are all unpaid volunteers.

Beginnings

Alfred Meza served in the US Army as a medic for eight years, which changed the way he saw the world.

"After leaving the army, I wanted to bring my international military experience and history of humanitarian service to the less fortunate,” said Meza.

Meza, who grew up in an immigrant Mexican family in the town of Elgin, Illinois, the US, moved to Hawaii, where he worked at the Hyperbaric Medicine Center.

"Sometimes I still wonder about the purpose of my life, and once I came to ask the Budha at a pagoda in Oahu, Hawaii. I promised myself if the Budha would answer that question for me I would spend my whole life following that path," Meza said.

In early 2019, Meza met and made friend with Tram, who was then a journalist attending a course in Oahu. They shared the story of volunteering to help others, and Meza thought of coming to Vietnam to help out one day.

Low overhead, high impact project brings support to Vietnamese orphans
Alfred Meza helped build a new breeding facility for a resident of Yen Bai Province in 2019. — Photo Project LoHi

Meza's father fell sick when he was admitted to the Honolulu Police Department. He flew back to Chicago to accompany his father on a three-month treatment. During this time, Meza told him about his wish to come help orphans in Vietnam, and his father totally supported him.

Waiting for his father's health become stable, Alfred returned to Hawaii, sold or donated all his belongings and then wore a single backpack to Vietnam to start spreading love and hope to others.

"It was like a magic that when I asked the Budha about the meaning of my life, he answered and told me that I should spend my life helping others," Meza said.  VNS

UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam

UEFA and Blue Dragon team up to help street kids in Vietnam

The UEFA Foundation for Children and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation are working to help Vietnamese street children have more opportunities by using football as a catalyst for change.

Charity class makes dreams come true for needy children

Charity class makes dreams come true for needy children

On an area of 10 square metres in a narrow alley on Sai Gon riverbank is a special classroom which has operated for more than 20 years making literary dreams come true for many underprivileged children in the city.

 
 

.
Vietnam confirmed eight new imported COVID-19 cases from 6am-6pm on October 18, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The Party and State always consider poverty eradication a key and urgent task of sustainable development, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the annual charity programme "the entire nation joining hands for the poor" on October 17.

Downpours in the central region will continue in coming days, heightening the risk of flash floods and landslides, heard a meeting of the Office of the permanent Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on October 18.

Since its entry to UNESCO in 1976, Vietnam has worked closely with UNESCO and its members to promote peace, development, solidarity and cooperation between nations and protect cultural values.

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Norway on a flight of Qatar Airways on October 16-17.

Twenty two military soldiers and officials are missing after a landslide engulfed their camp in the mountainous area of Quang Tri province early October 18.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam remained at 1,126 on October 18 morning as no new infections were recorded over the last 12 hours, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink on October 17 announced an initial 100,000 USD in disaster relief funds for Vietnam to address the immediate humanitarian needs of vulnerable communities in areas badly hit by Tropical Storm Linfa.

HCMC launches QR Code program to introduce street history

A memorial service was held at Military Hospital 268 in Hue city, central Vietnam, on October 18, for 13 officials and soldiers who were buried in a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.

A number of people are believed to have been buried alive after a landslide hit in the mountainous area of Quang Tri Province last night.

During the crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic was developing in a complex and unpredictable manner, the sacrifice and dedication of medical staff throughout the country were widely acknowledged and admired. 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently passed an elderly healthcare program figuring out elderly healthcare goals through 2030.

Vietnam enters 45th straight day without locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

A rising number of greenhouses in Da Lat City and other surrounding areas is causing a headache for authorities due to the negative impacts they have on the climate and landscape of the famous tourist resort city.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of workers in HCM City have lost their jobs or have had their wages reduced. 

Authorities in Vietnam are planning to help guest workers whose contracts end to return home from overseas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

NA Standing Committee's 49th meeting wraps up

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at the Government Office, Ha Noi, October 15, 2020. Photo: VGP

Central provinces are braced for lashing rain again, starting October 16, as a tropical low depression is forecast to strike the central coast this evening, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin.

