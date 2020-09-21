Luxury hotels ready to receive guests quarantined after arrival

Eight hotels in Hanoi, selected to lodge people during quarantine, are ready to receive guests. The room rate is set at VND1.2-4 million per day.

The paid quarantine facilities have been licensed by the Ministry of Health to provide concentrated quarantine services. Prior to that, the hotels had received many foreign investors, specialists or returning Vietnamese who had to pay a compulsory 14-day quarantine period.

Muong Thanh Xa La, which served the physicians of Bach Mai Hospital during their quarantine period, has prepared to receive foreign guests. Restaurants, lifts, halls and walkways there have been changed to have suitable functions.

Medical workers of Ha Dong district and security guards are present 24/7 to implement security measures and ensure health for guests.

According to Le Thi Hien, director of Muong Thanh Grand Xa La, the hotel has 149 rooms, which is now serving 230 guests in quarantine. It had served 700 guests before.

The rates are VND1.2 million for standard rooms and VND2 million for VIP rooms, including breakfast. The lunch and dinner will be served to guests’ orders.

The people put in quarantine at the hotels will be tested twice during the quarantine period, on the first and 12th day by medical workers. They will have body temperature taken daily.

In order to best serve the guests in quarantine and ensure safety for other guests, Wyndham Garden Hanoi in Ha Dong district has temporarily stopped other types of services since September 9, 2020.

Nearly 100 guests with South Korean nationality are staying at the hotel. There are 112 rooms there and five workers ready to serve in the quarantine area. The room rate is VND3 million, which covers meals and five washing items.

Silk Path Hotel Hanoi has no official license to serve as paid quarantine facilities but it has been preparing to serve by inviting medical specialists to train 100 workers in the process of epidemic prevention. All the workers serving in the quarantine area were asked to stay at the hotel and restrict travel.

Regarding the hotel room rates, some guests say they are relatively high. Binh An 1 and Binh An 3, which offer the lowest service fee among the permitted quarantine facilities, quote a rate for one-bedroom for one person at VND2 million.

The rates are VND2.5 million for 2-bedroom for two persons, and VND3.36 million for 3-bedroom 3-person room.

The eight hotels in Hanoi selected to lodge people during quarantine include 1/ Hoa Binh Hotel, No 27 Ly Thuong Kiet Street 2/ InterContinental Westlake Hanoi, No 5 Tu Hoa Street 3/ Sofitel Legend Metropole HaNoi, No 15 Ngo Quyen Street 4/ Muong Thanh Grand Xa La No 6 Phuc La 5/ Binh An 3 in Soc Son district 6/ Crown Plaza, No 36 Le Duc Tho street 7/ Binh An 1 Hotel in Soc Son district 8/ Wyndham Garden, Hh 01 To Huu Street.

Ngoc Ha

