'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines set to begin human trials later this year

Following four COVID-19 vaccine research and development units recently enjoying positive results, 'Made in Vietnam' COVID-19 vaccines are poised to begin human trials later this year, according to the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Do Tuan Dat, president of the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTEC), said due to the encouraging results seen in recent animal testing and effective co-operation with the UK scientists in February, the company is in the position to conduct vaccine trials on volunteers and small groups.

Once fully functional, it is anticipated that the production scale will reach 100 million doses annually.

According to the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) in the central city of Nha Trang, the IVAC has been able to successfully produce three batches of the vaccine, with initial tests indicating positive results in late July.

Ahead in September, the IVAC is expected to produce three batches of vaccines to be used in the phase one clinical trial on humans, with volunteers likely to be vaccinated from October to December this year as scheduled.

Moving into the second and third phases, the IVAC plans to produce 30 million COVID-19 doses each year as the unit intends to erect a new factory with a capacity of between 70 million and 100 million doses per year, with an estimated budget of VND300 billion to VND500 billion once the vaccine trials on humans shows positive results.

According to the Ministry of Health, in parallel with the vaccine research and trial, a large-scale production chain is set to be established with a capacity of hundreds of millions of doses annually.

The first "made-in-Vietnam" COVID-19 vaccines are to be launched by the end of 2021. VOV