Major Hanoi bridge overhaul proposed

The Hanoi Department of Transport has proposed repairing Chuong Duong Bridge which has seen deterioration.

According to the department, the bridge, which has been put into use for 35 years, has faced deterioration in many parts, including cracks on the surface.

Chuong Duong Bridge in Hanoi



The steel truss of the upper structure is wearing out, while the bridge’s railings are only 1.1 metres high from the bridge surface, which means together with the small concrete edge, they are not safe for traffic.



The department said that at present, the problems are not very serious but if not being tackled early, they would get worsen in the coming time and affect the bridge’s load-bearing capacity



Once approved by Hanoi authorities, the project would be carried out in the 2020-2021 period.



Built between 1983 and 1986, Chuong Duong Bridge which runs across Red River connects Long Bien Bridge and Hanoi’s city centre.



Hanoi has the Long Bien, Chuong Duong, Thang Long, Vinh Tuy, Thanh Tri and Nhat Tan bridges spanning the Red River.



Under the city’s transport planning between 2016 and 2030, the city will build 10 new bridges across Red River, consisting of Viet Tri-Ba Vi, Van Phuc, Hong Ha, Thuong Cat, Tu Lien, Tran Hung Dao, Vinh Tuy Bridge’s second phase, Ngoc Hoi Bridge, Me So Bridge and Phu Xuyen Bridge. Dtinews