Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/04/2020 07:38:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Major traffic construction projects accelerated amid COVID-19

 
 
11/04/2020    07:31 GMT+7

Major transport construction projects are carrying on as scheduled across the country despite social distancing measures to deal with COVID-19.

Major traffic construction projects accelerated amid COVID-19

Workers construct the HCM Opera House metro station.

At the construction site of Hanoi’s Mai Dich-Nam Thang Long Viaduct, some 200 workers have been divided into groups of ten, taking charge of constructing the deck and setting up barriers.

Thai Binh Duong, deputy director of Management Board of Package 1 of Cienco4-Sumitomo joint venture, said besides operating the project, the investor was taking preventative measures to protect workers from COVID-19.

“All workers and engineers have their temperatures checked, make health declarations and wash their hands thoroughly before entering the construction site,” Duong told Giao thông (Transportation) newspaper.

“We have small groups of less than ten people and maintain a distance of two metres between them,” he said, adding the project was set to finish by the end of August.

At HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Project, Nguyen Dinh Thuan, the coordinating director, said they remained focused on completing Ben Thanh Station at this time.

“We are trying to complete 85 per cent of the work in 2020,” said Nhuan.

The HCM Opera House and Ba Son stations and a tunnel connecting them are under construction and are expected to be 90 per cent complete by the end of this year.

Cuu Long Company, the investor of Lo Te-Rach Soi Expressway connecting HCM City with the Mekong Delta, said the road was being surfaced.

 

Although their South Korean consultants were quarantined for 14 days after returning to Vietnam, the project had not been delayed and would be finished by the end of 2020, the company’s representative said.  

HCM City authorities have suspended non-urgent construction projects until April 15, following nationwide social distancing rules to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors of sub-projects on the North-South route said they had pulled out all the stops to accelerate construction progress.

The Cam Lo-La Son project was 135 per cent ahead of schedule, according to Ministry of Defence’s Thanh An Company, the project’s contractor.

Hand santiniser, mouthwash and face masks are provided at construction sites for workers.

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has urged investors and contractors of major traffic construction projects to guarantee progress while ensuring safety for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Directors of project management boards need to make rational personnel arrangements to ensure the progress of projects as well as disbursement, while avoiding stagnation,” said The. VNS

Transport companies cut trips by the handful during COVID-19 epidemic

Transport companies cut trips by the handful during COVID-19 epidemic

Transport companies have sharply reduced travel between Hanoi and other provinces after the first patients tested positive for COVID-19.

HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020

HCM City targets completion of many transport projects in 2020

HCM City authorities are planning to complete or start key transport infrastructure projects this year in an aim to reduce traffic congestion and develop connections between the city and neighbouring provinces.

 
 

Other News

.
VN railway operator requests $2.5 million bailout to support local routes
VN railway operator requests $2.5 million bailout to support local routes
SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Government for a bailout of VND60 billion (US$2.5 billion) to support three local routes suffering devastating drops in travel demand due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns
Coronavirus: 'Deadly resurgence' if curbs lifted too early, WHO warns
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Countries should be cautious about lifting lockdown measures, the World Health Organization says.

Two more COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam, total rises to 257
Two more COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam, total rises to 257
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

On April 10 evening, two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vietnam, raising the total in the country to 257, according to the Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus in South Africa: The lull before the tsunami?
Coronavirus in South Africa: The lull before the tsunami?
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The country has seen an unexpected slow-down in the daily rate of infections.

Coronavirus: German region eases Baltic coast travel ban
Coronavirus: German region eases Baltic coast travel ban
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Locals in the north-east can now travel after the court said the ban was "disproportionate".

US-Mexico border: Thousands of migrants expelled under coronavirus powers
US-Mexico border: Thousands of migrants expelled under coronavirus powers
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

The Trump administration is using an emergency public health order to turn back irregular migrants.

New scheme to help end gender-biased sex selection
New scheme to help end gender-biased sex selection
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A new programme dealing with gender-biased sex selection and harmful practices in Vietnam will be carried out from 2020 to 2022, the UN Population Fund and the Norwegian Government announced on April 10.

Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
Vietnam’s netizens fight fake news
VIDEOicon  11 giờ trước 

False health advice, such as eating chicken eggs or marjoram to prevent infection, as well as fabricated information about infected and quarantined people are posted every day to garner hundreds of likes and shares. 

Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
Heartfelt images reveal national struggle against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  12 giờ trước 

The outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic has posed severe challenges for underprivileged people nationwide, with ordinary citizens rallying to assist them and creating a number of heartfelt moments among communities across Vietnam.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 10
SOCIETYicon  10/04/2020 

 Vietnam presents $50,000 for Myanmar’s COVID-19 fight

National foundation funds postdoctoral study
National foundation funds postdoctoral study
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The new investments by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST) through the postdoctoral study funding program is expected to improve research capabilities and the academic environment.

Health Ministry sends experts to help Hanoi fight COVID-19
Health Ministry sends experts to help Hanoi fight COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health on April 10 sent a special working group to help Hanoi fight the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

High school student updates Covid-19 information for ex-pats in Vietnam
High school student updates Covid-19 information for ex-pats in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A Vietnamese high school student has launched a fan page on Facebook to update information about the Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam for foreigners living in the country.

Vietnamese PM approves $2.66-billion bailout package for COVID-19 victims
Vietnamese PM approves $2.66-billion bailout package for COVID-19 victims
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a bailout package worth VNĐ62 trillion (US$2.66 billion) to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: New York using mass graves amid outbreak
Coronavirus: New York using mass graves amid outbreak
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Drone footage shows coffins stacked in a pit in the city, as the state logs more cases than any country.

Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A
Institute faces severe shortage of blood type O, A
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

An urgent announcement has been released by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), calling for blood donations for group O and A.

Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
Hanoi streets crowded again despite social distancing instruction
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi have become crowded again despite Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions on social distancing for Covid-19 prevention.

On the world stage
On the world stage
VIDEOicon  17 giờ trước 

We all know the amazing work Vietnam is doing to keep COVID-19 at bay, but now many media outlets around the world are catching on, and reporting about the great strides we are making.

Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
Vietnam Social Security warns over social insurance scammers
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has issued a warning over scammers using fake social media accounts for profiteering related to the purchase of social insurance books in recent days.

Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
Coronavirus: New York has more cases than any country
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Photos emerge of workers in hazmat outfits stacking coffins in a mass grave in New York City.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 