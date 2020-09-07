Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
07/09/2020 14:28:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tet

07/09/2020    13:17 GMT+7

Contractors and workers expect to complete construction of several major transport projects in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta before Tet (Lunar New Year Festival), which falls on February 12 next year.

Major transport projects in Mekong Delta to be completed before Tet
Workers speed up construction on Quan Lo - Phung Hiep National Highway, which runs through Hau Giang, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau provinces. — Photo courtesy of Ministry of Transport

Despite the rainy season, the contractors are speeding up work on the upgrade of the 103km Quan Lo-Phung Hiep National Highway that runs through the provinces of Hau Giang, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau.

The upgrade is divided into six packages.

Construction of packages XL1 and XL2 began in February, while XL3, XL4, XL5 and XL6 packages began in May.

Hoang Thai Ngoc from Thi Son Company, the contractor of package XL1, said about 40 officers, technicians and workers are working at the construction site for a 20km section of the highway.

About 18km of the section have been widened and asphalt has been poured, while the 2km remaining section has been covered by macadam.

“If the weather is favorable, our work will be completed in October or November, three months ahead of schedule,” Ngoc said.

Nguyen Thanh Quang of CP Company, contractor of package XL2, said that it had poured asphalt on 9km of a 25km section of the highway. The work is expected to be finished by the end of October, he said.

The XL3, XL4, XL5 packages have covered the road’s surface with sand and have started applying a layer of macadam.

Construction of the packages has been divided into 300m sections to ensure traffic safety.

Mobilising a sufficient number of workers, machinery and equipment has been difficult because of the impact of the second COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

There is also a shortage of materials used in road building, such as asphalt, concrete, stone and sand, in the delta.

The contractors have made efforts to ensure that the work progresses on schedule. They are also taking advantage of weather conditions to work overtime to compensate for the slow progress.

 

The upgrade of the highway is expected to be completed before Tet.

The highway will ease traffic from Hau Giang Province to Ca Mau Province. It will shorten the travel distance by nearly 50km compared with the National Highway No.1A.

The project on upgrading National Highway No.53 on a 43.8km section from Chau Thanh District to Duyen Hai Town in Tra Vinh Province is also under construction.

It is divided into six packages. Contractors are speeding up the progress of the packages. It includes rebuilding 12.3 km and widening 31.5 km, and building two new bridges and expanding five existing bridges on the section.

About 35 per cent of the project’s construction volume has been completed.

Contractors aim to finish construction of packages XL1 and XL2 in January, and XL3, XL4, XL5 and XL6 packages in May.

The upgrade of National Highway No.53 will meet transport demand and socio-economic development in Tra Vinh Province and enhance connectivity among delta provinces.

The work on the 55.1km Trung Luong-My Thuan Expressway between Tien Giang Province near HCM City and Can Tho City, and the 51km Lo Te-Rach Soi Highway between Can Tho City and Kien Giang Province, are expected to be completed before the Tet holiday.

The project to upgrade and expand four small bridges on National Highway No.1A through Tien Giang Province is expected to open for traffic before Tet.

The completion of these projects is expected to shorten the travel time between HCM City and the Mekong Delta region and reduce traffic on National Highway 1A during peak hours and holidays.  VNS

Major transport projects given priority

Major transport projects given priority

The Ministry of Transport has approved Long An’s proposal to add the construction of a 60km-long axis road connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang to a transport-infrastructure connectivity project in the Mekong Delta.  

Mekong Delta needs logistics investment: officials

Mekong Delta needs logistics investment: officials

A trade representative has called for the construction of more deep-water ports in the Mekong River Delta to save money and time for seafood exporters.  

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 7
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

COVID-19: No new community infections in five days

Young teacher builds robot for use in Covid-19 treatment area
Young teacher builds robot for use in Covid-19 treatment area
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

In order to reduce direct contact between doctors and patients, and cut purchasing costs for protective equipment, a young teacher in Can Tho has created a robot for use in a Covid-19 treatment area.

PM calls for innovation for better clean water supply
PM calls for innovation for better clean water supply
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked ministries, agencies and stakeholders to complete legal frameworks and adopt new models and new technologies to ensure sufficient clean water.

African swine fever under control
African swine fever under control
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

About 98 per cent of communes nationwide have been announced as free from African swine fever, according to the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)'s Animal Health Department, Pham Van Dong.

Passenger flights resumed in Danang as virus outbreaks under control
Passenger flights resumed in Danang as virus outbreaks under control
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The central city of Danang has fully resumed all passenger transport services including domestic passenger flights since the morning of September 7 as the Covid-19 outbreaks have been basically contained.

Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
Certain international air routes may reopen on September 15
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed that certain air routes to and from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia be resumed on September 15.

Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
Power supply is sufficient next year: EVN
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s electricity supplier say they are confident they have the power to supply the whole country next year.

COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
COVID-19: Four days without new locally transmitted cases in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered no locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, keeping its tally of infections at 1,049 and death toll at 35, according to the Ministry of Health on September 6 afternoon.

Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
Vietnamese students in Japan launches online school fair
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Youths and Students' Association (VYSA) in Japan on September 5 arranged the VYSA School Fair 2020 on a virtual platform.

International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
International donors assist Quang Tri’s bomb, mine clearance efforts
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Tri has to date received over 100 million USD from international donors to help its post-war bomb and mine clearance efforts.

An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
An additional 11 patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two hospitals in Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, discharged 11 COVID-19 patients on September 6 after making a full recovery from the disease.

First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
First HCM City metro train set for Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The first train for the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro project in HCM City will arrive in Vietnam from Japan in October.

Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
Ha Nam patient re-tests positive after three negatives
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

A COVID-19 patient in northern Ha Nam province has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus following three negative tests, forcing doctors to quarantine her in hospital for further observation and treatment.

Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services
Da Nang wants to resume post COVID-19 transportation services
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

The administration of Da Nang city, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, has proposed kick-starting transport routes again following the containment of the disease in the locality.

Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang
Massive Covid-19 testing for expatriates in Danang
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

To prevent community spread, the government of Danang is conducting a massive Covid-19 testing program for expatriates in the city

Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids
Local firm found to manipulate medical supply bids
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

BMS Medical Company, whose two executives have been arrested for the alleged manipulation of medical equipment supply bids at Bach Mai Hospital, has been found to win many huge tenders at hospitals throughout the country.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning
No new COVID-19 cases reported on September 6 morning
SOCIETYicon  06/09/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases on September 6 morning, keeping the national count at 1,049, including 691 locally-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year
Nearly 23 million Vietnamese students begin new school-year
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Nearly 23 million students nationwide celebrated the official start of the 2020-2021 school-year on September 5 morning.

Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman
Highest scorer in A1-exam group dreams of becoming a policeman
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

With the score of 29.4/30, Nham Minh Duc from Quang Ninh placed first in the A1-exam group at the high school finals.

Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveries
Vietnam sees no fresh Covid-19 cases, 19 new recoveries
SOCIETYicon  05/09/2020 

Vietnam’s Covid-19 infections still remained at 1,049 as no fresh cases were reported this evening, September 5, according to the Health Ministry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 