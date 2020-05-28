Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/05/2020 16:58:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Man arrested for acid attack

 
 
29/05/2020    15:39 GMT+7

Police in Ho Chi Minh City announced on May 28 that they have detained a man for splashing acid onto and seriously burning three people.


 

Doctors in HCM City treat a patient injured by acid attack

According to police reports, on May 21, Huynh Ngoc Vuong, 43, who resides in Kien Giang Province's Phu Quoc District drove a motorbike with a bottle of acid and splashed it onto three people who were standing on Le Van Si Street in Ho Chi Minh City.

The three people, two men aged 44 and 32, and a 35-year-old woman were all injured, with the 44-year-old man suffering the most serious burns.

Vuong then fled to Phu Quoc and later turned himself in to local police. He told the police that he was co-operating with the 44-year-old man on a restaurant project in the area but then found he had been cheated by him.

Vuong then decided to use acid as a revenge attack against the man.

Police in Kien Giang Province then transferred Huynh Ngoc Vuong to Ho Chi Minh City's Police.

On May 28, Ho Chi Minh City police also ordered the urgent arrest of Lau Quyen Truong who was accused of splashing acid on a 48-year-old local woman, causing her death. Nguoilaodong/Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, river traffic accidents dramatically surged in first five months of the year.

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year, 

George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The US city sees a third night of unrest sparked by the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

HCM City to build more public parks
HCM City to build more public parks
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to build more public parks with a total coverage of 650ha in the next 10 years, offering at least one square metre of public parks per resident.

Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

A team of surgeons from private Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018.

Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Myka Stauffer says her son's behaviour became too difficult but critics accuse her of exploitation.

Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Officials now say 1,561 people died from the disease in April - not 639 as initially announced.

Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

For over two months, doctors at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city's Cho Ray Hospital on May 22.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 28
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam goes 42nd straight days without community transmission

Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an official document to request 20 provinces and cities to take drastic and synchronous measures to prevent and control African swine fever (ASF).

Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Ba Voi Temple, in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City, one of the city's most ancient relics, is at danger of collapse due to serious subsidence impacted by a local river.

GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

GAVI has published an article on its website gavi.org, highlighting the four ways Vietnam has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

A month-long campaign to inspect road users nationwide started on May 15, and many drivers have been rushing to buy compulsory motorbike insurance solely to avoid being fined rather than taking out cover for potential future accidents.

Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a conference to gather ideas on a project to protect and support children in cyberspace during the 2020-2025 period,

Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, in co-ordination with HCM City police, have arrested a member of a loan shark ring in HCM City after being wanted for two years.

Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
Vietnam's south-central region adjusts farming schedules as drought continues
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The south-central region is estimated to have 51,000 – 70,000ha of farmlands facing a water shortage and a temporary halt to cultivation until there is rain or farmers switch to drought-resistant crops, according to the Department of Irrigation.

HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
HCM City steps up inspections of trees at risk of falling
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The HCM City Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control has ordered city districts to take timely measures to deal with risks of falling trees during the rainy season, following the death of a student

HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
HCM City doctors report increase in child drowning deaths, injuries
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Doctors at children’s hospitals in HCM City have reported a number of drowning deaths of kids and related injuries in recent days.

French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
French, Belgian police arrest 26 people involved in deaths of 39 Vietnamese in UK
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The French prosecutor's office said on Wednesday that 26 people had been arrested in France and Belgium in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex,

Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
Eleven officials suspended for alleged bribery at Tenma Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Eleven Vietnamese officials involved in tax and post-customs clearance inspections at Tenma Vietnam have been suspended from work for being implicated in alleged bribery.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 