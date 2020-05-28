Man arrested for acid attack

Police in Ho Chi Minh City announced on May 28 that they have detained a man for splashing acid onto and seriously burning three people.





Doctors in HCM City treat a patient injured by acid attack



According to police reports, on May 21, Huynh Ngoc Vuong, 43, who resides in Kien Giang Province's Phu Quoc District drove a motorbike with a bottle of acid and splashed it onto three people who were standing on Le Van Si Street in Ho Chi Minh City.

The three people, two men aged 44 and 32, and a 35-year-old woman were all injured, with the 44-year-old man suffering the most serious burns.

Vuong then fled to Phu Quoc and later turned himself in to local police. He told the police that he was co-operating with the 44-year-old man on a restaurant project in the area but then found he had been cheated by him.



Vuong then decided to use acid as a revenge attack against the man.



Police in Kien Giang Province then transferred Huynh Ngoc Vuong to Ho Chi Minh City's Police.



On May 28, Ho Chi Minh City police also ordered the urgent arrest of Lau Quyen Truong who was accused of splashing acid on a 48-year-old local woman, causing her death. Nguoilaodong/Dtinews