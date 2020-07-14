Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Man collects nails scattered on the road in Can Tho

15/07/2020    07:23 GMT+7

Over the past four months, people of Can Tho City have become familiar with the image of an old man driving his motorbike up and down on the road.

Le Van Dua drives his vehicle to pick up nails on the road in Can Tho City. — VNS Photos Dang Huynh

What makes him special is the large magnet he tows behind the motorbike rear to pick up nails, helping make other road users safer.

Le Van Dua, 59, resides in Trung Thach Commne in Can Tho City’s Co Do District.

Nails and spiky metal pieces are often found on Vietnamese roads and a punctured tire can lead to accidents.

Working as a motorbike taxi driver, he has also seen many people get flat tires and have to walk a long way to find a mechanic.

“The hardship would be multiple for unfortunate people, especially women, so I want to help them,” Dua said.

He decided to make a cart-like vehicle with wheels, attach a large magnet to it and hook it up behind his motorbike. Although his family isn't well-off, he spent VND3 million (US$130) on renovating the motorbike.

Dua performed several tests and found he could collect a lot of nails and other sharp objects.

At first, he didn’t tell anyone in the family about it and just said he had modified his motorbike to pick up nails to improve the family’s income when his wife asked why he was doing such a strange thing.

But soon after she learned the truth and immediately supported him, giving him more motivation to continue the work.

Every three days he drives through Can Tho City with the special vehicle and sometimes travels to Soc Trang City which is about 60 kilometres away.

Dua works hard to protect drivers though he isn't paid for driving under the scorching heat.

He said rainy days make his work harder as thunderstorms might cause trees to fall and threaten the lives of road users.

Dua said he gathered at least nearly 1kg of metal pieces per each trip or up to 3kg some days, an amount of metal that would destroy many tires.

In recognition of his good deed, many people have offered him bottles of water or contributed some money for him to fill his motorbike with gasoline, he said.

 

Le Anh Kiet, a motorbike driver, who lives in O Mon District, appreciated Dua’s action.

“At first, I don’t know what is the cart-like vehicle for. It’s a great idea which would help to remove nails on the highway,” he said, adding that it must be a really kind-hearted person to do so.

Le Van Dua sits on the roadside, taking a short break before continuing his journey. 

Le Thi Sanh, a resident of Ninh Kieu District, agreed: “Not everyone can do like this guy!”

Seeing the effectiveness of Dua’s work, a local resident gave him a box to hold the metal pieces and other odd things. On its back, a sign says “For a better life”, the meaning behind his actions.

Since he began this charity work, he couldn’t save any money, Dua said.

All the money he has earned from working was spent on gasoline and repairing the motorbike.

Dua said he always put a bottle of gasoline in the box at the back of his motorbike to help those in need.

About a dozen people have received his assistance over the past four months.

In the future, he plans to save money to buy inner tubes to could help people whose tires are punctured.

He said he would do the job as long as he could.

In the hot summer afternoon on Nguyen Van Cu Street on Ninh Kieu District, it’s easy to see an old man sat on the roadside, eating a loaf of bread with a glass of cane juice that had drained. Sweat spread over his face after a long journey. He takes a short break to cool off the motorbike and fill his stomach, then continues the journey for a better life for others.  VNS

Dang Huynh

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City have detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property.

HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway

HCM City and Binh Duong asked to trace nail-spreaders on national highway

The National Traffic Safety Committee has asked the Traffic Safety Department in HCM City and Binh Duong Province to verify media reports on nails spread along stretches of National Highway No 1.

 
 

