Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 13:01:23 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Man donates family cemetery land to build school

19/09/2020    06:57 GMT+7

Hundreds of students and teachers of Xam Khoe Secondary have received an education over the last decade, thanks to Ha Minh Thiet's donation of nearly 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land in 2010 

to build the school in Mai Chau District’s Xam Khoe Commune, the northern province of Hoa Binh.

Man donates family cemetery land to build school
The new school locates in the land donated by Ha Minh Thiet in in Mai Chau District’s Xam Khoe Commune, the northern province of Hoa Binh. — Photo nongnghiep.vn

Ha Van Thuan, principal of the school, said the students of the secondary school always had to study in the afternoon because the school had to share a location with Xăm Khoè High School between 1999 and 2009.

The secondary school’s management had been unable to find a large enough location in the commune’s downtown for students to use as a school, he said.

Classes often started from 1pm after the teacher just finished lunch and rushed to class and the students were studying while dozing off, he said.

Pham Van Phong, chairman of the commune People’s Committee, said local officials had a headache because they could not find a suitable place to build the school for 10 years. Some places were too small; others were too far.

In 2010, Thiet was chairman of the commune’s Fatherland Front and said he would persuade his family members and relatives to donate all 8,000 sq.m of his family’s cemetery land, worth billions of dong, to build the school.

Thiet, 66, a Thai ethnic man, said he was in the army between 1968 and 1977. He just finished the 7th grade when he started his service and could not finish his studies due to the wars.

Therefore, he always wanted his children and the next generation in the commune to enjoy their education, he said, so he decided to donate the land.

However, doing so meant his family had to move 11 graves in the cemetery to other places, Nông Nghiệp Việt Nam (Vietnam Agriculture) online newspaper reported.

“That was a big problem,” he added.

At first, when Thiet spoke to his family members and relatives, they were strongly opposed, especially his mother.

Thai people have a long-held belief that when a person has died, they must be buried deeply and their grave must never be removed at any cost, lest their living relatives face misfortune.

Thiet felt discouraged but did not give up.

 

He tried to talk with his mother about the importance of studying and his hope that the next generations could enjoy their school time so that they could become good citizens and contribute to the town.

“I tried many times to persuade my mother,” he added.

Eventually, his 94-year-old mother agreed and helped him persuade other relatives to donate the land, he said.

Finally, the graves were removed to the family's farming land, he said.

The building of the new school was finished in 2011 with eight classrooms and several specialised rooms, including a health care room and computer room, encouraging both the teachers and students of the school.

Principal Thuan said when students studied in the new school, teaching and learning activities showed significant improvements.

In the past, the school only had 3-4 students that won the excellent student award at the district level, but the number was 20 students each year since 2011 to now, he said.

“It is partly because the students study in a new and comfortable school,” he said.

The school has also been recognised as a national-standard school since 2017, he said.

Phong, chairman of the commune People’s Committee, said Thiet was a good example for local people.

After he donated the land, many local residents also donated their land for public purposes such as building the commune’s police station and tax office, he said.  VNS

Phu Yen residents donate land to build schools

Phu Yen residents donate land to build schools

Two households in Phu Yen Province have donated over 22,000 square metres of land for building public schools.  

Donated land gives the gift of education

Donated land gives the gift of education

Poor children in Bon Sar Village, in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, are now able to read and write thanks to Nay Bim, an elderly villager who donated land and funds to build a school.

 
 

Other News

.
The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
The four most expensive mushrooms sought by wealthy Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Although the price of these species of mushrooms is up to millions of VND, they are still favored by the wealthy in Vietnam.

Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
Storm Noul makes landfall in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
Vietnam embraces digital transformation, online teaching in education sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Thai Van Thanh, director of the Nghe An Education and Training Department, said if there are favorable conditions, online teaching will bring big benefits, especially in remote areas.

Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
Those entering Vietnam charged for concentrated quarantine from Sept 1
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Those entering Vietnam from September 1 have to pay costs of their quarantine at concentrated facilities, as Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed with the Finance Ministry’s proposal related to this issue.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 18
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on September 18 morning

Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights
Transport ministry prepares for resumption of international flights
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The plan for the flights' resumption needs to be approved by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, chair of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Storm Noul makes landfall in Thua Thien-Hue
Storm Noul makes landfall in Thua Thien-Hue
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Storm Noul, the fifth to enter the East Sea this year, made landfall in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on September 18 morning, causing heavy downpours, strong winds and lightning.

WB report outlines increase in Vietnam's human capital index 2020
WB report outlines increase in Vietnam's human capital index 2020
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

Vietnam’s human capital index 2020 is higher than average for the East Asia & Pacific region and lower-middle income countries, although the stunted rate among children reached up to 25%, according to the World Bank.

Remote examination and treatment project a breakthrough for health sector
Remote examination and treatment project a breakthrough for health sector
SOCIETYicon  18/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health is implementing a remote medical examination and treatment project for 2020-2025 to ensure the sustainable development of the health sector.

Da Nang students return to schools under strict regulations
Da Nang students return to schools under strict regulations
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Students in the central city of Da Nang has returned to school as the Covid-19 outbreak has been brought under control.

Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Noul, the fifth storm to enter the East Sea this year, is gaining strength, heading to the central region of Vietnam and expectedly makes land on Friday.

Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
Storm heading towards Vietnam’s central region, expected to hit land on Friday
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Noul, the fifth storm to enter the East Sea this year, is gaining strength, heading to the central region of Vietnam and expectedly makes land on Friday.

Thousands of foreigners permitted to enter HCM City for work
Thousands of foreigners permitted to enter HCM City for work
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

HCM City’s Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has raised a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee, regarding the entry of 7,000 foreign experts amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 17
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 15 days

School accidents: a burning issue
School accidents: a burning issue
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

To minimize the number of school accidents, there must be a reasonable framework with strict and clear discipline, and if necessary, cases must be brought to court for criminal proceedings, experts say.

Dong Tam case: Justice observed, consciences awakened
Dong Tam case: Justice observed, consciences awakened
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

The week-long first-instance trial of suspects charged with “murder” or “resisting on-duty officers” over a deadly incident in Dong Tam commune in Hanoi’s My Duc district has concluded, 

HCM City to revoke long-delayed projects
HCM City to revoke long-delayed projects
SOCIETYicon  17/09/2020 

HCM City authorities are planning to revoke “long-delayed or projects that are no longer feasible” that have affected thousands of home owners who have been asked to move to make way for these projects. 

Vietnam loses 2.4 million jobs in first two quarters
Vietnam loses 2.4 million jobs in first two quarters
SOCIETYicon  16/09/2020 

A total of 2.4 million jobs have been lost in Vietnam in the first two quarters this year, the biggest reduction for the period in the past decade, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

84-year-old woman has sold soup on Saigon’s pavement for 50 years
84-year-old woman has sold soup on Saigon’s pavement for 50 years
SOCIETYicon  16/09/2020 

When she was young, she carried her porridge pot on the shoulders, and walked through alleys to make a living. 

Tropical storm gains strength, heads toward Vietnam
Tropical storm gains strength, heads toward Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  16/09/2020 

A tropical storm has formed in the East Sea and is forecast to pick up forward speed before making landfall in Vietnam in a couple of days, according to the national weather authority (NCHF).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 