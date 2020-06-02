Man imprisoned for trafficking rhino horns

The Hanoi People’s Court on June 1 sentenced Nguyen Van Pho to five years in prison for violating regulations on the protection of endangered, precious and rare animals.

Rhino horns seized - Illustrative image

According to the indictment, Pho, born in 1989 in the central province of Ha Tinh’s Thach Ha district, was caught red-handed carrying two pieces of rhino horns weighing nearly 1.9kg in his luggage at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International in the evening of November 7, 2019.

Pho declared that while working in Angola, he had got acquainted with a contractor named Anh who offered 1.2 million VND (51.7 USD) to him to transport a luggage with those objects to Vietnam.

Pho accepted the offer and brought the luggage from Angola’s Luanda airport and transited through Thailand’s Bangkok capital city.

At the court, he admitted that he knew about the ban on rhino tusk transportation, but was too greedy and committed the crime./.