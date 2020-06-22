Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/06/2020 16:39:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt

 
 
22/06/2020    16:30 GMT+7

Three people died on Saturday morning in Tuan Giao Town in the northern province of Dien Bien after a conflict allegedly caused by debts of more than VND1.5 billion (US$64,460).

Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt
The house of  Dam Van Luc - the man in the northern province of Dien Bien who killed himself after killing two other people who asked him to pay his debts. — Photo vov.vn

Nguyen Khanh Chung, born in 1967 and his wife Tran Thi Thu, born in 1980, together with some people reportedly arrived at the house of Dam Van Luc, born in 1963 in Truong Xuan Hamlet in Tuan Giao Town on Saturday morning to ask the latter to pay the debts.

Luc only allowed Chung to enter the house and then used a knife to stab Chung’s stomach and back. Then, Luc chased Thu and killed her in a field about 30 metres from the house.

After going back to his house, Luc then killed himself.

 

Colonel Trang A Tua, vice director of the province’s police, said police found papers which showed Luc’s wife borrowed more than VND1.5 billion from Thu.

Police have detained four people who went with Chung and Thu to Luc’s house in the morning for further investigation.  VNS

Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case

Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case

Appeal proceedings have begun for a group of men who were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam

Official faces murder charge in life insurance scam

The provincial People’s Procuracy in Dak Nong Province on Tuesday launched criminal proceedings against a commune official who allegedly killed his wife's nephew, then staged a vehicle fire to cover up the murder and claim insurance.

 
 

Other News

.
British pilot keen to return home through early hospital release
British pilot keen to return home through early hospital release
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s most severe novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, a British pilot known as patient 91, continued on the pathway towards a miraculous recovery after undergoing three months of treatment

Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
Two Vietnamese youths to meet with ASEAN leaders at upcoming summit
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Two young Vietnamese representatives, Nguyen Phuong Thao and Le Anh Tien, will join 18 peers from other ASEAN countries to meet with ASEAN leaders at this week’s 36th ASEAN Summit.

Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
Da Nang students finish runner-up at int’l architecture competition
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A group comprised of four students from Da Nang were awarded the runner-up title at the UrbanactionsHK competition which recently concluded in Hong Kong (China).

Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
Drones used in rice farming in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam and the Loc Troi Group have launched the use of drones in agriculture production – the first step in boosting hi-tech farming and joining the global farm produce supply chain in the near future.

Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
Bird’s eye view of Hanoi’s half-built elevated ring road No. 2
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

The ring road is expected to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.

Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
Heat wave sends temperature up to 42 degrees C in northern, central regions
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A new heat wave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions from June 22 – 24 and could push the temperature up to 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
Coronavirus: Brazil becomes second country to pass 50,000 deaths
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Growing political unrest adds to Brazil's woes, days after it confirmed more than 1m Covid-19 cases.

Germany coronavirus: Extra police enforce German tower block quarantine
Germany coronavirus: Extra police enforce German tower block quarantine
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The move follows clashes with residents who tried to break through a police cordon.

HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment
HCM City warns about illegal entry for medical treatment
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City's Centre for Disease Control warned hospitals and health centres, including small clinics, private clinics, and the community to be alert to those illegally entering the city for medical treatment.

Risk of dengue fever outbreak in Hanoi
Risk of dengue fever outbreak in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Environmental pollution, waste and temporary houses at construction sites are risk factors for a dengue outbreak in Hanoi, said Nguyen Khac Hien, director of Hanoi Department of Health.

Non-stop toll collection to be applied nationwide by year-end
Non-stop toll collection to be applied nationwide by year-end
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered toll booths nationwide to switch to automated non-stop toll collection no later than December 31 this year.

'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
'Lucky' hammock helped war correspondent safely report the news from the frontline
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Journalism can be a very dangerous job, especially for war correspondents who often put their own lives on the line as they report the news.

Safety Delivered: utilising media to promote usage of crash helmet
Safety Delivered: utilising media to promote usage of crash helmet
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Safety Delivered, a programme implemented by non-profit Asia Injury Prevention (AIP) Foundation and supported by The UPS Foundation since 2017, is set to launch a series of multimedia campaigns,

Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam
Prison escapee arrested in Quang Nam
SOCIETYicon  19/06/2020 

A convicted murderer who escaped from prison has been recaptured – after he was found playing online video games at an internet café.

Vietnam Family Festival 2020 to take place on June 26 – 28
Vietnam Family Festival 2020 to take place on June 26 – 28
SOCIETYicon  21/06/2020 

A host of activities are scheduled during the 2020 Vietnam Family Festival to be held at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from June 26 – 28.

American professor suspended after demanding Vietnamese student Anglicise her name
American professor suspended after demanding Vietnamese student Anglicise her name
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

A university professor in the US has been placed on leave after he twice demanded a student of Vietnamese heritage 'Anglicise' her name as he said it “sounds like an insult in English".

Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks
Education Ministry told not to compile textbooks
SOCIETYicon  21/06/2020 

National Assembly deputies have agreed to the Ministry of Education and Training’s (MOET) proposal on not acting as a compiler of textbooks for general education.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 20
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases reported on June 20

HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
HCMC up, Hanoi down in expensive cities for expats list
VIDEOicon  20/06/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City edged up nine places in a global ranking of the most expensive places for expatriates in 2020, while Hanoi moved down four places.

Suspected bomb under Hanoi bridge
Suspected bomb under Hanoi bridge
SOCIETYicon  20/06/2020 

The authorities in Hanoi blocked a part of the Red River under Long Bien Bridge on June 19 to search for a suspected bomb dating back to the American War.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 