Dien Bien: Man kills himself after stabbing couple to death over debt

Three people died on Saturday morning in Tuan Giao Town in the northern province of Dien Bien after a conflict allegedly caused by debts of more than VND1.5 billion (US$64,460).

The house of Dam Van Luc - the man in the northern province of Dien Bien who killed himself after killing two other people who asked him to pay his debts. — Photo vov.vn

Nguyen Khanh Chung, born in 1967 and his wife Tran Thi Thu, born in 1980, together with some people reportedly arrived at the house of Dam Van Luc, born in 1963 in Truong Xuan Hamlet in Tuan Giao Town on Saturday morning to ask the latter to pay the debts.

Luc only allowed Chung to enter the house and then used a knife to stab Chung’s stomach and back. Then, Luc chased Thu and killed her in a field about 30 metres from the house.

After going back to his house, Luc then killed himself.

Colonel Trang A Tua, vice director of the province’s police, said police found papers which showed Luc’s wife borrowed more than VND1.5 billion from Thu.

Police have detained four people who went with Chung and Thu to Luc’s house in the morning for further investigation. VNS

