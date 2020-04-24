Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Man prosecuted for trading counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits

 
 
25/04/2020    16:39 GMT+7

The Hanoi's People’s Procuracy has approved launching legal proceedings against a man for allegedly selling thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 preventive suits.


 

COVID-19 preventive suits passed off as from Phúc HàMedical Equipment and Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company.

Hoàng Văn Tới, 33, from Hà Nội’s Thường Tín District, will be prosecuted for “trading counterfeit products” according to Article 192 of the 2015 Penal Code.

He will be put under temporary detention for four months pending further investigation.

 

Tới is the fourth defendant to be prosecuted as part of a large case of illegal production and trading of medical equipment for COVID-19 prevention at the Đức Anh Medical Trading and Services Ltd.Co in Đống Đa District.

Earlier, Hà Nội’s Police’s Investigation Agency decided to prosecute Trương Thị Bình, the company’s deputy director, La Văn Thi, the company’s business director and Nguyễn Đức Việt Anh, a worker at the company, on charges of “manufacturing and trading of counterfeit products” according to the Penal Code’s Article 192.

According to initial investigation results, Tới met Bình in late 2019 when Tới visited Bình’s store to buy a blood pressure monitor. In late January 2020, Bình told Tới to find sources of COVID-19 preventive suits for sale and Tới agreed to buy the suits to resell to Bình. Tới then bought 4,000 COVID-19 preventive suits online without clear origin from an unknown source and resold them to Bình. In February, Tới ordered an additional 3,000 suits to sell to Bình. In late February, Bình told Tới that she needed to buy preventive suits from Phúc Hà Medical Equipment and Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company to sell to customers. Tới then bought and resold to Bình 5,000 preventive suits without clear origin and a packet of labels named Phúc Hà Company.

Bình admitted to the police that she knew that the 5,000 medical suits bought by Tới were of unclear origin and still directed her employees to pack and label the products as from Phúc Hà Company.

The case is under further investigation. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City
Passenger transport services mostly resume operation in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

All taxis and ride-hailing vehicles with fewer than nine seats have been allowed to resume normal operations in HCM City after a three-week suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks about the detailed plan for the 2020 high school graduation examination after the education programme was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese postal workers remain devoted during COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

It's business as usual for about 1,500 postal workers in the capital despite the dangers of COVID-19 and recommendations to stay at home to ensure social distancing.

Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
Total COVID-19 cases remain at 270, five positive again
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours, remaining at 270, but five people who had previously been given the all-clear were positive again.

ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
ATM machine offering free food supports deprived people in HCM City
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Labourer newspaper unveiled a free food ATM machine on TX52 in Thanh Xuan commune of District 12 in Ho Chi Minh City which offers assistance to underprivileged people who have been affected by the impact of the novel coronavirus.

How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
How does “new normal” practice begin in Vietnam?
PHOTOSicon  11 giờ trước 

Streets across Vietnam are gradually becoming more crowded with some restaurants choosing to re-open on April 23 as it starts to ease itself out of social distancing measures and attempts to adapt to the “new normal” of the reality of daily life.

Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
Downpours likely to linger in northern mountains for two more days
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Heavy showers and hail have struck northern Vietnam and resulted in at least five fatalities and estimated economic losses of 63 billion VND (2.68 million USD).

Youth volunteers join community work
Youth volunteers join community work
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Youth volunteers in HCM City have been lending a hand to support vulnerable elders in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
Places of worship on first day of social distancing easing
PHOTOSicon  17 giờ trước 

Plenty of Hanoians headed to Tay Ho temple and Quan Su pagoda around midday on April 23 – the first day after social distancing measures have been relaxed amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
People’s Procuracy: Former Minister Son the leader in MobiFone-AVG case
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The People’s Procuracy determined that former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son played the leading role in a case involving MobiFone’s purchase of a 95 percent stake in AVG, an appeal trial in Hanoi on April 24 heard. ​

Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
Will mankind become less arrogant after the COVID-19 pandemic?
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

In the days of social distancing, people are leading slow lives and spending time thinking about themselves and about their fragile fate before nature, which is close and gentle but also mysterious and violent.

Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City
Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

It’s not uncommon to see random acts of kindness in HCM City. Over the past three weeks of social distancing, when many people have lost their jobs, food and necessities have been seen placed outside houses

Two Vietnamese universities named in THE Impact Rankings 2020
Two Vietnamese universities named in THE Impact Rankings 2020
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Ton Duc Thang University have been listed in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020, a measure of global universities’ success in delivering the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
British man teaches people of Hue crucial life lessons
FEATUREicon  24/04/2020 

Graham Buckley first came to Vietnam as a volunteer in 2006 and soon fell in love with the country. 

Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult
Lack of classrooms make social distancing at schools difficult
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Schools in some provinces that have allowed students to go back to class said it was difficult to keep a safe distance in class due to lack of seats for students.

Vietnamese teachers, students frustrated with online teaching
Vietnamese teachers, students frustrated with online teaching
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Students play truant to avoid learning, teachers are confused about teaching aids, and apps for online learning have security risks.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 24
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 24
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

More Vietnamese from Covid-19-hit countries repatriated

Vietnam earns int’l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam earns int’l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading rapidly and causing devastating impacts in the world, Vietnam has emerged as an example in the fight against the disease and earned praise from the international community for its efforts.

Domestic violence reports spike amid social distancing
Domestic violence reports spike amid social distancing
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

As Vietnam uses social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, champions of women’s rights fear the policy may be putting women in greater danger of domestic violence.

The uneven road to school for students in rural Kien Giang
The uneven road to school for students in rural Kien Giang
SOCIETYicon  24/04/2020 

Every day, Tran Thi Van from Can Gao Village in the southern province of Kien Giang’s An Minh District gets up early to prepare food and then take her son to school by boat.

More News
. Latest news

