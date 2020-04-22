Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
22/04/2020
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for terrorist activities

 
 
22/04/2020    14:57 GMT+7

The People’s Court of Binh Duong Province yesterday sentenced a man to jail for 11 years on charges of “terrorist activities against the People’s Government”.

Truong Duong at the court yesterday. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyen Van Viet

Truong Duong, a 40-year-old driver, residing in Di An City, Binh Duong Province tried to contact Lisa Pham, a member of a reactionary organisation abroad to ask for aid while he was in difficulties.

Pham accepted Duong's request and forced him to join the organisation and had to comply with its orders, per the indictment.

On September 29, 2019, Pham asked Duong to go to a grocery store on Thu Dau Mot City's Vo Thanh Long Street, Binh Duong to receive explosives.

At 8:40am the next day Duong put the explosives in the male toilet on the first floor of Binh Duong Tax Department and detonated them following Pham's instructions.

The explosion led to the collapse of walls and damaged many properties and equipment, but did not cause human casualties.

Investigators tracked the clues to find and arrest Duong and also identified that the person who gave the explosives to Duong was a man named Ha Xuan Nghiem, 57, living in Tay Ninh Province. He is currently on the run.

 

According to the Procuracy of Binh Duong Province, Duong was charged with “terrorist activities against the People’s Government” under Article 113, Clause 2 of 2015 Criminal Code.

The investigation agency also issued a decision to prosecute and pursue Ha Xuan Nghiem.

Duong admitted his guilt at the court and asked for reduced punishment.

At the end of the one-day trial, the provincial People's Court sentenced Duong to 11 years in prison and to pay compensation to the Tax Department of more than VND800 million (US$34,000).

Investigators also determined that the owner of a grocery shop where Duong got the explosives did not know the packages contained explosives, so there was not enough evidence to identify the shop owner as an accomplice. — VNS

Members of “Viet Tan” terrorist organisation get prison sentences

Members of “Viet Tan” terrorist organisation get prison sentences

The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on November 11 handed down imprisonment sentences ranging from three to 12 years to members of the “Viet Tan” terrorist organisation.

Anti-State agitator sentenced to six-year imprisonment

Anti-State agitator sentenced to six-year imprisonment

The People’s Court of Binh Dinh has sentenced Le Quoc Binh from Quy Nhon to six years in prison for the charges of conducting terrorist activities against the people’s administration, and illegal possessing military weapons.  

 
 

