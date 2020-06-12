Man suspected in deadly house fire in Bình Tân

Following a house fire in which three people were killed, HCMC’s investigative police agency reported they have checked security camera footage and discovered a 50-year-old man carrying two cans of gasoline and starting the blaze.

The scene of a house fire which left three people dead on Fridaymorning in Bình Tân District, HCM City. Photo vtc.vn

The three victims, a 35-year-old woman, and two boys aged 13 and 12, were sleeping when the fire broke out.

The fire occurred on Street 21E, Bình Trị Đông B Ward, at around 1:30am, according to local police.

Neighbours sounded the alarm and called the fire brigade.

The suspect had a relationship with the female victim, according to reports.

According to witnesses, the fire started and very quickly engulfed the house, leaving the woman and boys trapped inside.

Security camera footage also revealed that after starting the fire, the man left his motorbike and jogged away from the scene.

Police seized a motorbike and some items believed to belong to the man.

Fire fighters managed to bring the blaze under control but were unable to save the victims.

According to neighbours, the female victim was a fruit seller at the local market and had a relationship with the suspect. Some neighbours witnessed the man bringing fruits to the victim for sale and sometimes quarrelling.

The case is under investigation. — VNS