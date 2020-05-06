Many activities scheduled to mark President Ho Chi Minh's 130th birthday

An array of activities are scheduled by Hanoi authorities to celebrate the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – 2019).

A photo exhibition takes place at President Ho Chi Minh relic site in Hanoi to mark the late president's 130th birthday.

Hanoi will host a number of photo exhibitions to tell stories about the late president’s life and career as well as local people standing out in the campaign of studying and following his ideology, morality and style.

A documentary named “Bac Ho voi Thu Do Ha Noi” (Uncle Ho with Hanoi Capital City) will be aired to pay tribute to the late leader.

A series of art shows will be organised at public places across Hanoi, such as Ly Thai To Statue and Park and My Dinh Stadium, while mobile outdoor cinema will be screening films in remote areas and at industrial parks.

The city will also launch writing contests about President Ho Chi Minh and accelerate promotion of art, literary and journalism works about him.

In the central province of Nghe An, a grand ceremony will take place on May 17 morning to mark his birthday, following a flower and incense offering in his home village of Kim Lien.

An exhibition on large-size posters will be organised at the Ho Chi Minh Square and Statue in Vinh City, the provincial capital, from May 15 – 30./.VNA