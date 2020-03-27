Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/03/2020 21:24:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee

 
 
27/03/2020    17:15 GMT+7

Vietnam has had a good control of the COVID-19 outbreak, and many patients have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the national steering committee for the pandemic prevention and control.

Many COVID-19 patients have tested negative for coronavirus: committee hinh anh 1

A medical worker tests samples at the disease control centre of Thanh Hoa province

At its meeting on March 27, the committee reported that as of the day’s morning, Vietnam had recorded 153 cases positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, 17 of whom had fully recovered. Later the same day, three more cases in Da Nang city were also discharged from hospital.

Thirty-seven patients have tested negative once while 13 others had their treatment finished, including eight negative twice and five negative thrice, it said, noting that the three patients in serious conditions are currently under intensive care at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Regarding the hotbed at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, three of its units related to COVID-19 cases, namely the institute for cardiovascular diseases, the neurology department and the centre for tropical diseases, have been kept in complete quarantine, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said.

Screening tests are being conducted for all the hospital staff, nearly 4,000 people, and about 1,000 patients treated for other diseases there. It has also suspended certain services, widened the gap between patient beds at overloaded departments, and examined patients to ensure that they do not contract the virus before leaving hospital.

 

Authorities of Ho Chi Minh City have seen 153 people with direct contact with SARS-CoV-2 cases at Buddha Bar in District 1 going to concentrated quarantine facilities. Meanwhile, the hotbeds linked with Case 100 in the city’s District 8 and Case 34 in Phan Thiet city of Binh Thuan province have also been quarantined.

Basically, the hotbeds have been placed under control, the deputy minister noted.

At the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the national steering committee, said some opinions forecast Vietnam would have had 1,000 people positive for SARS-CoV-2 by March 31. However, this figure is calculated basing on the speed of the virus spread in the world as statistics show that the average time for the number of COVID-19 cases to rise from 100 to 1,000 in the world is nine days.

By taking concerted and effective measures, Vietnam has had a good control of the pandemic, and it won’t have had 1,000 infection cases by March 31, according to him.

If each people seriously complies with directions by the Party, the Government and the steering committee, and follow health agencies’ recommendations, the country will definitely come to success like in the first phase of the COVID-19 fight, he said, adding that it is determined to limit the number of cases at less than 1,000./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home
Efforts made to bring stranded Vietnamese citizens in Russia home
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia has been working with other Vietnamese agencies in the country and Russian airline Aeroflot to bring about 100 Vietnamese citizens stranded at the Moscow International Airport.

Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Noi Bai International Airport has put into operation a mobile disinfection chamber in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the community.

COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
COVID-19: Hundreds of planes park in deserted Noi Bai International Airport
PHOTOSicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of aircraft have crammed themselves into the parking area of a deserted Noi Bai Airport as the travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 has seen tourism activities come to a halt and the majority of flights cancelled.

Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
Vietnamese motherland embraces every citizen
VIDEOicon  4 giờ trước 

Thousands of people are fighting. Many devoted people are working round the clock without adequate rest. Vietnamese motherland is embracing and valuing every citizen.

How 'Social Distancing' actually works
How 'Social Distancing' actually works
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

To stop the spread of coronavirus, health officials have instructed the public to practice social distancing -- staying home, avoiding crowds and refraining from touching one another.

Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
Not yet on lockdown, major cities’ residents opt to social-distancing
FEATUREicon  7 giờ trước 

A linen shirt and trousers seemed appropriate for a chilly spring day in Hanoi, Nguyen Linh Chi thought as she adjusted her collar.

Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
Hanoi streets left deserted after business closures
PHOTOSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many streets in Hanoi have become quiet after the city's authorities requested the temporary closure of all business and entertaiment services till April 5 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Vietnam's Central Highlands provinces cope with drought
Vietnam's Central Highlands provinces cope with drought
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Authorities and farmers in the Central Highlands region are taking measures to cope with severe drought to reduce damages to crops. 

Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Many restaurants in Hanoi are still open, ignoring the local authorities’ ban for Covid-19 prevention.

Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders
Hanoi university uses robot for mask wearing reminders
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Hanoi University of Engineering and Technology has piloted the use of a robot to remind its staff to wear masks for Covid-19 prevention.

National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
National teleconference to ease COVID-19 impact
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is set to chair a national teleconference between the Government and localities in the next few days to discuss measures to deal with impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south
Coronavirus: Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

As the worst-hit northern region sees improvements, concerns are growing over poorer southern areas.

Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
Vietnam reports five more COVID-19 cases, total reaches 153
SOCIETYicon  26/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on March 26 evening announced five new cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the total number in the country to 153.

Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
Coronavirus: Australia reverses 30 minute hair appointment rule
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Barbers and hairdressers have been allowed to remain open, despite coronavirus restrictions.

Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
Coronavirus travel: China bars foreign visitors as imported cases rise
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

From Saturday, foreigners will not be allowed into China - even if they have visas.

PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
PM orders cancellation of events of more than 20 people to curb COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered cancellation of meetings and events with more than 20 people over the next several weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
Coronavirus: US overtakes China with most cases
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The grim milestone came as Donald Trump predicted the US would get back to work "pretty quickly".

Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
Compulsory medical declaration required for all bus passengers
VIDEOicon  12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked for compulsory medical declarations for all passengers on domestic flights and public transport. 

Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
Youth pioneers taking social responsibilities seriously
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

It has been a week since Tran Diem My, a student of Hanoi Medical University, began volunteering.

VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
VN health workers’ sacrifices mark COVID-19 fight
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Personnel working in quarantines, hospitals and centres for diseases prevention and control across the country have been working hard as thousands of Vietnamese return home from abroad amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 