Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/06/2020 16:32:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Many people in HCM City quarantined following first diphtheria case

 
 
26/06/2020    15:28 GMT+7

Sixteen people in HCM City have been quarantined after the city reported its first diphtheria patient.

A 20-year-old student is staying at 175 Military Hospital for the treatment.

According to doctors, he was hospitalised 10 days ago with symptoms including a fever, sore throat, shortness of breath, and swollen glands. Tests from the hospital and the HCM City Pasteur Institute indicated that he had diphtheria.

With the intensive treatment, he is now in stable health condition and expected to be discharged from hospital next week.

Sixteen people who had close contact with him are being quarantined.

HCM City is the country’s second locality in Vietnam that has witnessed the infection after the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong where it has seen a total of 12 patients, including one death and one in critical condition.

To date, hundreds of people in Dak Nong have been placed in quarantine for disease prevention.

Diphtheria is an infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that produces a toxin. Diphtheria spreads from person to person, usually through respiratory droplets, like coughing or sneezing. It can also spread by touching open sores or ulcers of someone with a diphtheria skin infection. Dtinews

 
More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria

More than 355 people isolated to contain diphtheria

Hundreds of people have been isolated after an outbreak of diphtheria.

Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheria

Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheria

The Centre for Disease Control in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Monday reported that the province has recorded four cases of diphtheria.

 
 

Other News

.
Three arrested for posting anti-State propaganda
Three arrested for posting anti-State propaganda
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Two women and a man have been arrested over the last two days in two separate cases of allegedly making, storing, and spreading anti-State material, according to police.

150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport
150 Japanese experts land at Van Don int’l airport
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines’ flight VN311 carrying 150 Japanese experts landed at Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh on June 25 afternoon.

Gruesome “Body-in-concrete” case trial opens in Binh Duong
Gruesome “Body-in-concrete” case trial opens in Binh Duong
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Binh Duong Province People’s Court on Thursday opened a trial into four people implicated in a gruesome “corpse-in-concrete” case which happened in May last year. 

Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts
Ba Ria - Vung Tau to welcome 686 foreign experts
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau is to have 686 more foreign experts working locally soon, the provincial Health Department revealed at a recent meeting of the local steering committee for COVID-19 control and prevention.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance prosecuted
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on June 25 prosecuted 29 people for killing three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Tanzanite: Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire
Tanzanite: Tanzanian miner becomes overnight millionaire
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Saniniu Laizer sold two Tanzanite stones, with a combined weight of 15kg, for £2.4m.

USAID awards follow-on grant to Fulbright University Vietnam
USAID awards follow-on grant to Fulbright University Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded a $4.65 million grant to Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV).

New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  5 giờ trước 

The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

HCM City puts street vendors under better management, protects pedestrians
HCM City puts street vendors under better management, protects pedestrians
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Street vendors will be allowed to use sections of roads and pavements if they receive permission and pay fees for their business activities under a HCM City draft decision on road and pavement management.

Inspiring work environments nurture new talent
Inspiring work environments nurture new talent
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things in people’s lives. One of the big changes is the working method. Instead of going to the office, many people are now working from home. 

Hanoi: Few pedestrians use footbridges, underground passages
Hanoi: Few pedestrians use footbridges, underground passages
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Many pedestrian bridges and underground passages in Hanoi are largely unused due to their inconvenience and safety concerns, according to baotintuc.vn.

Free water taps help to relieve Hanoi scorching heat
Free water taps help to relieve Hanoi scorching heat
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many free drinking water taps are being put on Hanoi streets, partially helping to ease the city’s on-going blazing hot weather.

Newborn survives complex heart surgery and recovery process
Newborn survives complex heart surgery and recovery process
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Children's Heart Centre under the National Paediatrics Hospital has successfully treated a 15-hour-old newborn in Hanoi with a congenital heart defect.

Metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures
Metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Despite enduring harsh conditions, combined with the recent spell of extremely hot weather, workers in My Dong metal casting village, Hai Phong have been attentively working to produce mechanical products for the local market.

Hanoi Oncology Hospital saves life of elderly woman with large tumour
Hanoi Oncology Hospital saves life of elderly woman with large tumour
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

Doctors from the Hanoi Oncology Hospital have successfully removed a "huge" breast cancer tumour measuring up to 15cm in diameter, saving the life of a 73-year-old woman in Hanoi.

Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill
Electricity officials suspended for abnormally high electricity bill
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

Two electricity officials in the central province of Quang Binh have been suspended following a case in which a local family was reported for an abnormally high electricity bill.

How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?
How can private tutoring in Vietnam be better managed?
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has proposed listing private tutoring as a conditional business field, but experts think this will not be a good solution.

Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020
Ninety-one strikes reported in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

Ninety–one strikes occurred in Vietnam in the first five months of this year, mostly due to stagnant production – a major negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on enterprises and workers.

Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai
Seven loggers arrested in Gia Lai
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

Seven loggers involved in a massive deforestation case in the central highlands province of Gia Lai in early June have been arrested, Kbang District Police announced on Wednesday. 

WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
WB, Australia to help Vietnam mitigate impacts of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery
SOCIETYicon  25/06/2020 

The World Bank Group and the Australian Government have agreed to extend their strategic partnership in Vietnam with a commitment of a further AUD5 million (US$3.43 million) to support Vietnam’s economic recovery

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 