Many restaurants in Hanoi still open despite ban due to Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants in Hanoi are still open, ignoring the local authorities’ ban for Covid-19 prevention.

On Wednesday, chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung requested to temporarily close entertainment spots such as bars, karaoke bars and coffee shops and avoid holding wedding and funeral ceremonies in the city.



However, after the ban was issued, many restaurants and coffee shops in Hanoi still served customers.

On Wednesday evening, a large number of customers flocked to a restaurant on Huynh Thuc Khang Street’s Thanh Cong Ward in Ba Dinh District. Most of the restaurant’s tables were full.









According to the restaurant owner, he had thought that only bars, karaoke bars, gaming shops and cafes had to be shut, not restaurants.

Meanwhile, a representative from Thanh Cong Ward’s Police Board said that they had reminded all local restaurants in the area to shutdown right after the prohibition was announced.









A restaurant on Pham Huy Thong Street

In the same evening, a coffee shop on Nha Chung Street in Hoan Kiem District remained open to customers. Until the police force came, the coffee shop was closed.

A restaurant on Hang Cot Street was shut when the police came.

Nguyen Tuong (Dtinews)

