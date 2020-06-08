Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre

A market which specialises in selling rural products is held in HCM City every Sunday morning to raise funds for charitable activities.

The market which takes place on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1 from 8 to 12 am every Sunday was initiated by a group of local women who often participate in charitable programmes.





The products at the market are quite diverse, ranging from vegetables, traditional cakes and fruits to handicraft products.

Nguyen Thi Le, who has been a fruit trader at the market for two years, said that despite the modest profit, she wanted to introduce her family’s safe fruits there.

Hoang Mai, 38, in Binh Thanh District, said that thanks to the market, she could buy some kinds of fruit which were familiar to her childhood such as raspberries and importantly they are safe.

Kim Trang, 45, from District 10, said that the market reminds her of childhood memories, particularly with traditional cakes of Binh Thuan Province. She usually comes to the market to enjoy breakfast with rural specialities.

Customers to the market often bring bamboo baskets or food storage containers to contain the dishes. Traders in the market don’t use plastic bags.

The market also includes stalls of handicraft products made of bamboo, sticks, silk dresses. Both old and new books are also displayed there. On holidays, programmes to teach how to make traditional handicraft products are organised.

The profit from the market will be donated by the traders to help disadvantaged people, including patients at local paediatric hospitals.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, head of the HCM City’s women group which set up the market, said that all products sold at the market have clear origin and are good quality. Through the market, the group and traders have supported hundreds of people.

The market has helped to promote handicraft village products such as Bau Truc pottery and Ma Chau silk. Tienphong/Dtinews

