Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/06/2020 20:31:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre

 
 
08/06/2020    18:48 GMT+7

A market which specialises in selling rural products is held in HCM City every Sunday morning to raise funds for charitable activities.

The market which takes place on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1 from 8 to 12 am every Sunday was initiated by a group of local women who often participate in charitable programmes.  


 

Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre

The market which takes place on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1 from 8 to 12

The products at the market are quite diverse, ranging from vegetables, traditional cakes and fruits to handicraft products.

Nguyen Thi Le, who has been a fruit trader at the market for two years, said that despite the modest profit, she wanted to introduce her family’s safe fruits there.

Hoang Mai, 38, in Binh Thanh District, said that thanks to the market, she could buy some kinds of fruit which were familiar to her childhood such as raspberries and importantly they are safe.

Kim Trang, 45, from District 10, said that the market reminds her of childhood memories, particularly with traditional cakes of Binh Thuan Province. She usually comes to the market to enjoy breakfast with rural specialities.

Customers to the market often bring bamboo baskets or food storage containers to contain the dishes. Traders in the market don’t use plastic bags.

 

The market also includes stalls of handicraft products made of bamboo, sticks, silk dresses. Both old and new books are also displayed there. On holidays, programmes to teach how to make traditional handicraft products are organised.

Market sells countryside specialities in HCM City centre

The profit from the market will be donated by the traders to help disadvantaged people, including patients at local paediatric hospitals.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, head of the HCM City’s women group which set up the market, said that all products sold at the market have clear origin and are good quality. Through the market, the group and traders have supported hundreds of people.

The market has helped to promote handicraft village products such as Bau Truc pottery and Ma Chau silk. Tienphong/Dtinews

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City

Zero-priced supermarket helps struggling locals in HCM City

It’s not uncommon to see random acts of kindness in HCM City. Over the past three weeks of social distancing, when many people have lost their jobs, food and necessities have been seen placed outside houses

 
 

Other News

.
Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
Deteriorated Hanoi apartment buildings threaten hundreds of people
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hundreds of people are at risk living in deteriorated apartment buildings in Hanoi.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 8
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirms two new imported COVID-19 cases, total hits 331

Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
Coronavirus: Hundreds of Polish infections linked to mine
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

A single coal mine in southern Poland accounted for 38% of all new infections on Sunday.

British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
British man rescued after six days trapped in Bali well
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Jacob Roberts broke his leg falling into a 4m-deep well while running away from a dog.

Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
Internal migrant workers in Hanoi face poverty, danger
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Thousands of internal migrant workers from nearby provinces’ rural areas have come to Hanoi to earn livings by working tough jobs full of hardships.

George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The move comes amid protests against racism and police brutality sparked by George Floyd's death.

Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
Northern and central regions set for more hot weather
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

The extremely hot weather with temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius is set to last at least until Saturday in the northern and central regions.

Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
Cavalry mobile police force makes debut in Vietnam
PHOTOSicon  10 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended the launching ceremony and marching of the Cavalry Mobile Police Corps at Ba Dinh square, Hanoi on June 8.

No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
No plans to reopen borders yet: expert
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Friday marked a milestone in Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has gone 50 days straight without a single case of COVID-19 community transmission. 

Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
Vietnam repatriates 1,000 citizens on three days
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam has been continuing repatriating its citizens from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, bringing home as many as 1,000 people on June 4-6.

Gifts from the Sea
Gifts from the Sea
PHOTOSicon  07/06/2020 

The cost of each sea voyage is now less expensive when the price of oil is not as high as before, along with favorable weather, so the fishermen in the Central provinces of Vietnam have rushed to head for the open sea in early summer.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 7
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam records no new COVID-19 infections in community for 52 days

HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
HCM City vows to curb city centre flooding by 2021
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

HCM City will vow to deal with the inundation in city centre areas by next year, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet.

High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
High school graduation examination to be held on August 9 and 10
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The seminal high school graduation examination, hosted by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET), is poised to take place from August 9 to 10 after constant changes in dates and formats. 

Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
Coronavirus 'second wave': What lessons can we learn from Asia?
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Asia was the first to experience the virus, the first to exit lockdown, and now has new spikes.

Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
Coronavirus: WHO advises to wear masks in public areas
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The World Health Organization changes its guidance saying masks can help stop the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
Coronavirus: Paris returns to cafe life with new normal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Unrecognisable by its emptiness during lockdown, Paris rediscovers its raison d'être.

Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
Vatican arrest man over luxury property deal
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

The Vatican's £160m ($200m) purchase of a London apartment block is under investigation.

Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

A rally by extremists and football fans over the government's response ended in clashes with police.

Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
Vietnam's regional zoning to be changed
SOCIETYicon  07/06/2020 

Vietnam is thinking about renewing its regional zoning through dividing the north-central and central coastal region into two new regions: north-central region and south-central region.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 