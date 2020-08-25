Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities

25/08/2020    16:26 GMT+7

Do Thanh Hai, a math major at the Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted in Hai Duong province, began cherishing the dream of studying in the US when he was a secondary school student.

Hai has received admission letters from five universities in the US. Of these, four schools offered attractive financial support, namely Illinois Institute of Technology, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Ohio State University and University of Minnesota.

Do Thanh Hai and his mother

Hai began dreaming of studying in the US because he has a passion for technology and basketball.

When he was in the 11th grade, he listened to his cousin’s story about the life and learning environment in the US and vowed that he would study in the US at any cost.

At that moment, Hai was a member of school’s selected team of excellent students in mathematics. However, in order to pursue the dream, he decided to leave the team to review for SAT and IELTS exams.

Hai felt worried as he began preparing documents for studying abroad later than his friends, who started doing this when they were in the 8th or 9th grades. However, he decided that he would grab every opportunity

Hai’s decision was supported by Mac Dang Nghi, the deputy headmaster of the school where he studied. As Hai has good life skills, the teacher believed that Hai would easily integrate into the new environment, and studying abroad would bring an opportunity to Hai to promote his abilities.

 

Hai then had to go to Hanoi to attend classes that helped prepare for the exams. He had to travel between Hai Duong and Hanoi frequently.

He had only three months to prepare for IELTS, SAT, and essay, but his achievements were great: 7.0 in IELTS, 1450/1600 in SAT and 790/800 in mathematics.

With prizes he won at national and international competitions, and a lot of extracurricular activities he participated during school, Hai was accepted by all the schools he applied for with financial support of 75-100 percent.

The schools which offer scholarships to Hai all have information technology (IT) training majors. However, Hai decided to chose Nebraska-Lincoln University, because this is the school where billionaire Warren Buffett once studied.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many Vietnamese parents called their children in the US back to Vietnam. However, Do Duc Don, the father of Hai, is not worried. Khuong Thi Thuy, his mother, also thinks that Hai won’t have to spend too much time to become familiar with the new life. 

Thuy Nga

