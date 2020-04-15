Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus

 
 
15/04/2020    09:36 GMT+7

Millions of children risk missing out on measles vaccines, Unicef warns.

Measles resurgence fear amid coronavirus

Measles outbreaks may occur as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say, because some vaccination programmes are having to be delayed.

Unicef says 117 million children in 37 countries may not get immunised on time.

There have been several large outbreaks in countries across Europe where MMR vaccine uptake has been low.

The UK has already lost its measles-free status, because of rising cases of the potentially deadly infection.

The disease, which causes coughing, rashes and fever, can be prevented by two doses of the mumps, measles and rubella (MMR) vaccine, available free to all young children in the UK. 

Here, 95% of five-year-olds have had the first jab - the World Health Organization (WHO) target - but only 87.4% have had the second.

And as measles is highly infectious, even small declines in uptake can have an impact.

 

The WHO says countries with no active outbreak of measles can temporarily pause their immunisation campaigns if necessary.

And 24 countries, including several already dealing with large measles outbreaks, have decided to delay because of the coronavirus pandemic: • Bangladesh • Brazil • Bolivia • Cambodia • Chad • Chile • Colombia • Djibouti • the Dominican Republic • the Democratic Republic of Congo • Ethiopia • Honduras • Kazakhstan • Kyrgyzstan • Lebanon • Maldives • Mexico • Nepal • Nigeria • Paraguay • Somalia • South Sudan • Ukraine • Uzbekistan

But Unicef says even more may face disruptions.

"If the difficult choice to pause vaccination is made due to the spread of coronavirus, we urge leaders to intensify efforts to track unvaccinated children so that the most vulnerable populations can be provided with measles vaccines as soon as it becomes possible to do so," it said

Spokeswoman Joanna Rea added: "Disruptions to routine vaccine services will increase the risk of children contracting deadly diseases, compound the current pressures on the national health services and risks a second pandemic of infectious diseases."

The UK continues to offer children MMR as part of its routine immunisation schedule.

Dr Mary Ramsay, Head of Immunisations at Public Health England, said: "The national immunisation programme is highly successful in preventing serious and sometimes life-threatening diseases, such as pneumonia, meningitis, whooping cough, diphtheria and measles.

"During this time, it is important to maintain the best possible vaccine uptake to prevent a resurgence of these infections." BBC

 
 

.
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
Church livestreams Easter service during social distancing
PHOTOSicon  3 giờ trước 

On April 12, the Huu Bang Church in the northern province of Vinh Phuc gave Easter service by live streaming.

Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
Hanoi's drug stores told to report people buying medicines for cold
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Authorities in Hanoi have asked pharmacies to report individuals purchasing medicines for symptoms of the common cold symptoms, such as a cough and fever.

Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
Foreign students doing well in Vietnam during Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Deciding to stay in Vietnam amid the epidemic escalation, foreign students studying at universities say they feel secure about their lives and study.

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Vietnam, totalling 266
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced a new confirmed case of COVID-19 late April 14, taking the total tally to 266 as of 18:00.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 14
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 14
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

 Facebook joins hands in fight against COVID-19

Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
Hanoi churches sit empty amid Easter Day celebrations
PHOTOSicon  12 giờ trước 

This year’s Easter Day saw a number of churches in the capital city mark the special occasion online as a means of avoiding large gatherings due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
Coronavirus: Austria and Italy reopen some shops as lockdown eased
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Small shops are allowed to open up in Austria, but the worst-hit areas of Italy are holding back.

Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
Vietnam now has 168 recovered COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Another 22 COVID-19 cases, including five foreign patients and 17 Vietnamese patients, have recovered and been discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases in Hanoi and the Cu Chi field hospital in HCM City, on Tuesday.

Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
Cyclone Harold and coronavirus: Pacific Islands face battle on two fronts
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Aid agencies warn social distancing is impossible in the wake of natural disaster like Cyclone Harold.

Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
Police doctors on frontline in COVID-19 fight
VIDEOicon  18 giờ trước 

Police Hospital 199 under the Ministry of Public Security is one of four hospitals in the central city of Da Nang receiving and monitoring patients suspected of being infected by the COVID-19 virus. 

Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
Organic mushroom grower finding stable customers
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

Nguyen Anh Vo, CEO of Nấm Xanh (Green Mushroom) Farm, has applied his school knowledge to find a stable consumption market. 

Women with strong wills
Women with strong wills
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

They are beautiful, emotional and vulnerable like other women. Yet their strong determination and bravery have made them special, and given the assets they need to fulfill heavy tasks usually associated with men.

Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese
Google launches page to provide COVID-19 information in Vietnamese
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

Google, the world’s most used search engine, has introduced a page aimed at collecting documents and information relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Vietnamese.

HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
HCM City residents ignore social distancing order, gather in crowds
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

Despite the government’s implementation of social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, hordes of residents in HCM City seem to be ignoring advice, gathering in parks to exercise, with some even flouting rules on wearing masks in public.

Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases numbers 265
Vietnam’s total COVID-19 cases numbers 265
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

The Health Ministry announced on April 14 morning that no new cases of coronavirus had been detected overnight, with the total number of infections nationwide remaining at 265.

Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood
Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held an online event in Hanoi on April 13 to call on the people to join the blood donation drive in response to a letter of President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

Today is another busy day for healthcare workers at the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
SOCIETYicon  14/04/2020 

A COVID-19 fighting-poster featuring two people wearing masks with the slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước (To Stay At Home is To Love Your Country) by artist Le The Hiep has appeared in the British newspaper The Guardian. 

