Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City have detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property.

Pham Ba Quang with tools and the metal shards used to make sharp nails at the police station in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City. — VNA/VNS Photo

Pham Ba Quang, 35, was caught spreading nails on National Highway No 51 at 4.35am on April 4.

The nails were set as a trap for those travelling on the road to damage their tyres. The drivers then went to Quang’s shop to get their flat tyres fixed at high costs of between VND80,000 (US$3.2) and VND350,000 ($14).

Police from Tam Phuoc Ward seized a plastic bottle containing sharp nails.

The police also raided Quang’s motorbike repair shop in Tam Phuoc Ward and found 500 sharp nails and nearly 400 metal shards.

At the police station, Quang admitted he purchased the metal shards to cut them into sharp nails and spread them along National Highway No 51 near his shop.

He wanted to earn a profit from fixing flat tyres of his victims. — VNS

Spike trap thought to target overloaded trucks

Amended law to deal with "nail traps"