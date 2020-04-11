Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/04/2020 01:24:03 (GMT +7)
Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri

 
 
12/04/2020    01:16 GMT+7

Kindness and enthusiasm are the first thoughts that spring to mind when people meet Le Van Dinh, a motorbike mechanic in the central province of Quang Tri.

Mechanic devotes life to charity work in Quang Tri
Le Van Dinh stands by the car he purchased to transport road accident victims and people in need to hospital. Photo quangtri.tintuc.vn 

The 37-year-old from Tan Truc Village, Cam Lo District is well-known locally not only for his friendly character but also for his great contribution to social charity work across the local region, particularly helping the victims of road accidents get to hospital.

For nearly a year, whenever he receives a report about someone in need of help, Dinh has been dropping everything to rush to the incident site to help out as an emergency worker.

“My workshop is very close to National Highway 9 so I see countless vehicles passing each day. There are lots of accidents so injuries and even deaths are unavoidable,” said Dinh when asked why he decided to start his charity work.

He went on to explain that it saddened him to see so many injured people who did not survive because they were not taken to hospital in time.

“They had lost their ‘golden time” to survive and when they arrived at the hospital it was too late. I know that many of them, if they survived, would still face lifelong disabilities,” Dinh said.

Possibly the most important factor for Dinh, however was the death of his mother in a traffic accident in 2006.

“I had an obsession about my mother’s death. That’s why I pushed myself to fulfil my plan to buy a car so I could take victims to the emergency room quickly, and of course, for free,” he said.

The mechanic spent all of his savings from fixing motorbikes to buy a VND195 million four-seater car in order to transport victims to hospital for free.

After hearing news of an accident, Dinh instantly sets off, regardless of the location or if it's in the middle of the night, and gets to the scene as soon as possible to assist the victim.

He has so far taken more than 100 victims in his KIA car to the hospital since the beginning of March 2019.

Dinh recounted that often when he arrived at the scene, the victims were no longer breathing, but he applied first aid and CPR and drove them to the hospital as quickly as possible.

Some of them survived after intensive care, he said.

On average, he transports about nine traffic accident victims and 15 people living in difficult circumstances free of charge to the hospital each month, and picks them up and take them home.

In addition, via social networks, he has called for help from the community in terms of cash donations or facilities to support the victims.

 

A five-seater car costing VND265 million (US$11,400) equipped with emergency facilities has been purchased thanks to these donations to transport victims and patients, and unfortunately sometimes their bodies.

Last year alone, Dinh raised VND2.85 billion from donors to support the victims.

Every patient living in difficult circumstances receives VND50-200 million from his charity fund.

When a person dies in an accident, he calls for help from donors to help the family cover funeral expenses.

If there is money still available after the funeral, he gives the relatives a savings book which they can use at any time to draw funds.

Dinh has his phone number printed on his car so anyone can call for help.

“However, in my heart, I do not want to receive any calls because that would mean everyone was safe,” said Dinh.

The man himself currently sponsors 18 pupils and students in need in Quang Tri. They receive VND1.2 million per month each. At his motorbike shop, Dinh is also providing free vocational training for four teenagers from poor families in the province.

Dinh’s charity work has been recognised by local people and the authorities.

He was awarded a certification of merit by the provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union last year for his outstanding contributions to the province’s social welfare and humanitarian activities.

Nguyen Duc Hoa, secretary of the Party Committee in Tan Truc Village, said Dinh had set a good example for other youngsters in the village.

“He is always a very enthusiastic and helpful man. No matter how late it is or whatever the difficulty, he is always on hand when someone is in need,” said Hoa. VNS

Bang Nhiem & Khanh Linh

