Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 07:19:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands

20/08/2020    06:07 GMT+7

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Military Hospital 175’s heliport in HCM City. VNA/VNS. Photos Dinh Hang

A medical air ambulance team is sent by helicopter immediately when the Military Hospital 175’s leaders conclude that an aero medical evacuation (AME) is necessary to save patients’ lives.

The operations normally require approval and prompt coordination of the National Search and Rescue Department under the Ministry of Defence, General Staff Department, Air Defence and Air Force, the Military Hospital 175 medical team, and helicopter transport divisions.

Since 2016, the Military Hospital 175 medical team has provided emergency treatment and evacuation for hundreds of fishermen, civilians and soldiers in the southern islands and remote areas of Vietnam.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Military Hospital 175’s team provides medical air ambulance services.

The Military Hospital 175 AME team comprises the best and most experienced emergency doctors and nurses of its parent hospital.

Regular AME training is also conducted by instructors from Australia. Senior Lieutenant Doctor Dinh Van Hong, one of the team members, said: “Flying at night time and having a cold-pack dinner on board is business as usual. The patient’s golden time window is critical! We are also familiar with helicopter drop-off at the island whenever extreme weather prevents the helicopter from landing.”

Hong said the team's first successful AME case involved a soldier on duty at the Barque Canada Reef (Dao Thuyen Chai) on the Spratly Islands of Khanh Hoa Province.

The patient, 25, had an accident on duty, leading to a risk of a blunt thoracic trauma, which could have caused hemothorax (the presence of blood in the pleural space) and pneumothorax (the presence of air or gas in the pleural cavity).

“Acute respiratory failure could have occurred and killed him, so his only chance was an AME to bring to the Military Hospital 175," said Dr Hong.

“Air transport is not risk free, however. Helicopter standard altitudes of 2,000 metres will definitely cause an increase in air pressure in the patient’s rib-cage. This will worsen the pneumothorax and may even result in death in transport.”

“Our medical team discusses this with the air crew, so they fly at the lowest possible altitude. A smooth ride at 1,000 metres above sea level is safer for the patient.”

“The patient can deteriorate very quickly in the air with signs of respiratory failure. We had to immediately insert a drainage tube and use endotracheal intubation.”

“All clinical procedures are more challenging when we fly due to air pressure changes, turbulence and altitude fluctuations. Low oxygen levels also cause anxiety for both the medical team and the patient,” Dr Hong added. “Luckily, after a few days at Military Hospital 175, our patient recovered and was discharged."

 
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Two fishermen on Thuyen Chai Island of the Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in Khanh Hoa Province. They were transported to the Military Hospital 175 for treatment after an accident. 

Two other fishermen on the Spratly archipelago suffered from decompression sickness, also known as "the bends".

This can occur when people dive too deeply and swim back toward the surface quickly. The water pressure around them decreases and the nitrogen dissolves into their blood and forms bubbles in their tissues or blood. These nitrogen bubbles cause decompression sickness.

“The nitrogen bubbles can damage their brain,” Hong explained.

The two fishermen received emergency treatment which maintained their blood pressure and they were administered high-flow oxygen. Fluids also were given at Truong Sa Health Facility.

However, the optimal treatment was the use of a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, a high-pressure chamber in which the patient receives 100 per cent of oxygen to reverse the pressure changes that allowed gas bubbles to form in the blood stream. It drives nitrogen back into its liquid form so that it can be cleared gradually from the body over a period of hours.

The Truong Sa Health Facility did not have a hyperbaric oxygen chamber so the patients had to be transported to the Military Hospital 175, which has the equipment.

The Military Hospital 175 decided to evacuate both patients on a helicopter. High-flow oxygen was administered on board. Both patients were then admitted to the hospital for treatment by the hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Major General Nguyen Hong Son, director Military Hospital 175, said: “The AME team enhances the quality of our health service, enables us to reach out to remote areas, and connects us with international partners for an international standard of air ambulance practices. This will be one of the focuses of our professional development plan in the foreseeable future with the target of establishing a Center of Rescue, Emergency and Disaster Medicine at the regional and global levels.”

The Military Hospital 175 can deploy its on-call air ambulance team within less than one hour on a 24/7 basis.

"But the new helipad on top of the Orthopedics and Trauma Center of the Hospital will definitely be the game changer," Son said.

“Previously, the AME helicopter would land at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Sometimes, the traffic jam from the airport to the Hospital tragically took away our time advantage to save the patients," said Son. “I hope after other helipads are built at People’s Hospital 115, the Oncology Hospital and the City Children’s Hospital, HCM City's AME capability will be expanded.” VNS

Gia Loc

Air medical service debuted in HCM City

Air medical service debuted in HCM City

The Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopaedics under the Military Hospital 175 in HCM City held a pilot medical helicopter trial on November 8.  

 
 

Other News

.
Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site in central Vietnam, said on August 19 that it is to offer free COVID-19 testing for foreign visitors looking to depart the locality.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
Student offered scholarships from 15 US universities
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Duong Bao Tien, a 12th grader majoring in English at Luong Van Chanh High School for the Gifted in Phu Yen province, has been offered scholarships from 15 schools in the US.

Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
Northern localities told to prepare for typhoon Higos
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

All relevant localities were told to carefully prepare for typhoon Higos, which is forecast to bring torrential rains, flash floods and landslides to northern mountainous provinces until Sunday.

Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
Hanoi asks restaurants to apply stricter COVID-19 countermeasures
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

All restaurants and cafes in Hanoi must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
Ministry of Health issues warning over COVID-19 community infection
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has warned the country looks set to face new COVID-19 hotspots in the community in the coming days and urged localities to stay vigilant to quickly detect new infections.

Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
Vietnam plans to issue electronic ID card with multiple information
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Local experts said the Ministry of Public Security should consider the necessity and the cost of the new ID card issuance.

Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
Healthcare warriors head to pandemic hotspot
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

As thousands of tourists fled Da Nang after the COVID-19 outbreak in the central city, dozens of leading doctors headed in the opposite direction, towards the danger.

Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
Some 100,000 people in Vietnam may lose jobs per month on COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

By the end of 2020, 70% of enterprises and 3.5-5 million workers are forecast to be negatively affected.

Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
Vietnam introduces higher education comparative ranking system
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

The Vietnam National University-Hanoi (VNU) on August 18 launched a higher education comparative ranking system developed by Vietnam named “University Performance Metrics” (UPM).

Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi calls for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

Hanoi’s authorities today issued an urgent dispatch, asking for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures following new cases of community transmission discovered in the capital city.

US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
US, Vietnam cooperates in uncovering fraudulent COVID-19 websites
SOCIETYicon  18/08/2020 

The US and Vietnamese authorities partnered on an investigation for fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the arrests of three suspects.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 