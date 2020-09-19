Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 13:01:31 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters

21/09/2020    20:31 GMT+7

Farmers in the Mekong Delta’s upstream areas are waiting for the flood season, which brings sediment to rice fields and other areas of aquatic resources. 

Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters

The Binh Thanh crab-catching tool making village in Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu District. 

The delta’s flood season normally occurs between August and November, but this year floodwaters caused by the rising level of the Mekong River in the rainy season have not appeared in many rice fields in upstream areas.

In Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu District, the first locality which usually floods, farmers are opening more than 9,000ha of rice fields to wait for floodwaters.

The district has decided to not grow the autumn-winter rice crop, the year’s third rice crop, on more than 9,000ha of rice fields and will release floodwater into the fields to fertilise the soil and destroy pathogens and pests.

Nguyen Van Hoc in the district’s Thuong Thoi Hau A Commune said that after harvesting the summer-autumn rice, he did not grow the autumn-winter and is preparing to receive floodwaters for his field.

He ploughed his rice field so that it will absorb sediments when the field receives floodwater. However, the level of floodwater is low now and has not entered his field. 

If low floodwaters cannot enter the field, the next winter-spring rice will be affected because wild grasses, pathogens and pests still exist in the field, Hoc said.

In addition, the production cost of the winter-spring rice will be high because the field has not been fertilised by flood sediments.

The delta’s flood season is expected to come late this year because of low rainfall, and will be weaker than normal.

The flood season is estimated to reach its peak at the end of this month and be 0.2 – 0.4 metre lower than the average level of many years, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting.

Floodwaters are now appearing in some upstream areas in Dong Thap and An Giang provinces. Farmers who catch fish and other aquatic species are also waiting for the rising of floodwaters since big floods offer more fish and other natural resources. 

Nguyen Van Doan, who has earned a living from catching mud crabs in Dong Thap’s Hong Ngu District for 15 years, said the number of mud crabs had declined significantly in recent years, especially in years when there are small floods.

He now catches only 13 – 14 kilogramme of crabs every two days.

 

Fishing tool production

Villages that make tools for catching fish and other aquatic species in the delta have entered their production period for the flooding season, but their operations are not busy as in previous years.

The villages include the Rom Thom fishing net-making village in Can Tho City’s Thot Not District, Lai Vung fishing net-making village in Dong Thap’s Lai Vung District and Binh Thanh crab-catching tool making village in Dong Thap’s Hong Ngu District.

Binh Thanh produces crab-catching tools year round, but its busiest production time is during the flooding season.

Nguyen Van Ghi, whose establishment makes crab-catching tools in Binh Thanh for more than 20 years, said he normally made 4,000 of these tools each year in previous years.

However, he only makes about 2,000 crab catching tools this year because of small floods.

This year, floodwaters had occurred late and were low, so catching fish and other aquatic species in the flood season in upstream areas had just started, he said.

“The sales of fish-catching tools are lower than in previous years,” he said.

Crab-catching tools made from bamboo are selling at a price of VND27,000 (US$1.2) each, and producers can earn a profit of VND8,000 – 10,000 for each, according to producers.

Binh Thanh’s crab-catching tools are sold in the province and neighbouring province of Long An and are also exported to Cambodia.

The village has nearly 100 households making crab-catching tools. VNS

What would Vietnam be without the Mekong Delta?

What would Vietnam be without the Mekong Delta?

With the country overwhelmed by fear of the novel coronavirus, another even more severe threat is slowly approaching in the south: the death of the Mekong Delta.  

Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents worry about saline intrusion in dry season

Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents worry about saline intrusion in dry season

It is now the flood season in the Mekong Delta, but people there have already begun to worry about saline intrusion in the upcoming dry season.

 
 

Other News

.
PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent order to HCM City and Dong Nai Province authorities to complete site clearance for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project in the fourth quarter of this year.

Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
Storm Noul death toll rises to 6, Thua Thien-Hue hardest hit
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Two days after bartering central Vietnam, storm Noul has left six dead and 112 injured while damaging tens of thousands of houses across the region.

An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
An old-fashioned market that evokes nostalgia
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The old-fashioned Van Phuc market opens on thr 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th and 30th of lunar month, in Ha Dong district, Hanoi. The market attracts many people, including those who come here as a habit.

Ha Tinh: big, beautiful office buildings remain unused after commune merger
Ha Tinh: big, beautiful office buildings remain unused after commune merger
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

After 80 communes in the central province of Ha Tinh were merged to form 34 new communes, the big and beautiful office buildings of the governments of 46 communes have been abandoned.

Hanoi struggles to find drivers for metro line
Hanoi struggles to find drivers for metro line
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Nhon-Hanoi Station metro line is expected to go into operation in late 2021 but Hanoi authorities have only received 60 applications for the line's drivers.

Hanoi locals ignore COVID-19 warnings as pedestrian streets reopen
Hanoi locals ignore COVID-19 warnings as pedestrian streets reopen
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Numerous residents of the capital could be spotted not wearing face masks in public areas around Hoan Kiem Lake on the first day of the reopening of the pedestrian streets, despite the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vietnam rises to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports
Vietnam rises to 57th on list of world’s most powerful passports
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam has climbed to 57th on a list of the most powerful passports in the world, according to the latest report by Haley Passport Index issued in September.

Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
Barbers trim the cost of hair cuts for people in Mekong Delta
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

Le Van Vung, the owner of four hair salons in Can Tho City, regularly organises trips offering free haircuts to needy people in remote areas of the Mekong River Delta.

Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day
Student with maximum score 30/30 in B-exam group studies 8 hours a day
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

With a total 30/30 score for three B-group exam subjects, Nguyen Le Vu has become the only examinee achieving a maximum score on these subjects at the national high school final examination.

Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
Vietnam to resume some international flights, set up quarantine process
SOCIETYicon  21/09/2020 

The aviation authorities of China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan (China) have asked Vietnam to clarify the immigration process, isolation and medical requirements for international flights.

No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
No new cases recorded on late Sept. 20, keeping COVID-19 tally unchanged
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

The COVID-19 tally in Vietnam remained at 1,068 as of 6pm of September 20, as there were no new infections to report over the last 12 hours.

Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
Foreign experts come to speed up HCM City metro project
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More foreign experts have come to HCM City to hasten a local metro project which is expected to have its first train arrive in October.

Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
Over 340 Vietnamese in US flown home safely
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the US were repatriated on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on September 20.

Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
Viet Duc Hospital gives gift of life with 23 organ transplants
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

For the first time in its history, doctors at Viet Duc Hospital in Hanoi successfully carried out 23 organ transplants within 13 days.

Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
Vietnam has no new COVID-19 case on Sept. 20 morning
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report on September 20 morning, keeping the national count at 1,068, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
Couple open free classes for poor children in Kon Tum
SOCIETYicon  20/09/2020 

A Kâm and his wife Y Thoa have been running free classes for about 30-40 poor children for more than five years in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
Who can enter Vietnam as from September 15?
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to gradually open Vietnam’s skies to six international air routes as of September 15 after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Who are able to enter Vietnam, and what are requirements?

Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
Vietnam Airlines conducts first routine international flight since pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

For the first time in six months, Vietnam Airlines' first routine international commercial flight took off from Hanoi on September 19 morning, heading to Japan.

Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
Thousands in Hanoi have to live with contaminated water
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

A quarter of a million households in Hanoi's Thanh Oai and My Duc districts are having to use contaminated water as they are still not connected to the city's fresh water system.

Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
Tra Vinh loses $43m to saltwater intrusion, drought damage
SOCIETYicon  19/09/2020 

Saltwater intrusion and drought in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tra Vinh caused a total damage of VND1 trillion (US$43 million) to agricultural production in the 2019-20 dry season.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 