Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/09/2020 11:32:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts

28/09/2020    10:24 GMT+7

The Mekong Delta region should take proactive measures to protect fruit orchards in the 2020 – 21 dry season as severe saltwater intrusion in rivers is forecast in the coming months, experts have said.

Mekong Delta should safeguard fruit orchards from saltwater in rivers: experts hinh anh 1

A durian orchard in Tien Giang province’s Cai Lay district that was damaged by saltwater intrusion and drought in the 2019 -20 dry season. (Photo: VNA)

The measures should include zoning areas for each type of fruit, securing irrigation water and providing extra care for fruits that cannot tolerate salinity.

The country’s largest fruit producing region had 25,000ha of orchards affected by saltwater intrusion and lack of irrigation in the 2019 – 20 dry season.

Nearly 11,200ha suffered damages of more than 70 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Recently, the delta’s 12 provinces and Can Tho City took measures like adjusting crop farming schedules and storing irrigation water, limiting the damage to rice and other crops since farmers grew them earlier or stopped growing in affected areas.

The provinces of Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Vinh Long, Tra Vinh, and Soc Trang were the worst affected in terms of damage to fruit crops.

Speaking at a recent seminar in Tien Giang province, Tran Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the its People’s Committee, said measures had been taken to cope with saltwater intrusion and drought very early last dry season, yet the losses were higher than in 2016, when saltwater intrusion reached record levels.

In the province, which has the largest area under fruits in the delta, nearly 14,500ha of orchards were affected, he said.

“The province has [since] taken measures to recover the damaged orchards, with the task of washing the soil of salt and rehabilitating affected done with great urgency.”

According to Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh, fruits offer higher value than any other crop in the delta.

To protect orchards from the impacts of climate change, relevant ministries and other agencies should closely monitor farming plans in the delta and make forecasts about saltwater intrusion, drought and pests and apprise authorities about measures to prevent them, he said.

Saltwater from the sea is forecast to enter 15 - 20km deeper into rivers than average next year.

 

At the seminar, the ministry’s Plant Cultivation Department instructed fruit farmers and local authorities to take appropriate measures to cope with it.

It called on owners to measure the salinity of water before irrigating their orchards, warning them the salt content should not exceed one gramme per litre.

For fruits that cannot tolerate salinity like durian, rambutan and mangosteen, it should not be more than 0.5 grammes, it said.

It encouraged farmers to dredge existing orchard ditches and dig new ones to store water, but also use large plastic bags for storage, and use the water efficiently.

They should not grow off - season fruits when there is saltwater intrusion and not enough water for irrigation, it said.

The delta should build a closed irrigation system for fruit growing areas and install automatic saltwater monitoring systems, it added.

The delta has 362,000ha under fruits, accounting for 34 percent of the country’s total fruit area, including high-value fruits for exports such as durian, grapefruit and mango.

Last year its exports were worth 3.7 billion USD.

Le Van Thiet, deputy head of the department, said 988 fruit-growing areas in the delta qualified for export to the US, Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea and other demanding markets have been provided with codes.

The department has also provided codes for 628 fruit-growing areas in the delta to export to China, he said.

The fruits include dragon fruit, mango, longan, rambutan, water melon, banana, jackfruit and mangosteen./.VNS

Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters

Mekong Delta farmers wait for floodwaters

Farmers in the Mekong Delta’s upstream areas are waiting for the flood season, which brings sediment to rice fields and other areas of aquatic resources. 

 
 

Other News

.
Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
Digitisation helps narrow urban-rural gap: experts
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Digital transformation provides a challenge and opportunity for sustainable agricultural and rural development and narrowing gaps between rural and urban areas, experts have said.

Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
Vietnam reports five imported COVID-19 cases on September 27
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Five new imported cases of COVID-19 were detected on September 27, raising the national count to 1,074, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
Mekong Delta provinces propose three route options for expressway
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Authorities of several localities in the Mekong Delta have proposed three route options for building the 150-km long Can Tho – Ca Mau expressway.

HCM City proposes new urban administration model
HCM City proposes new urban administration model
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

HCM City is proposing a new urban administration model that aims to streamline the state governance system and ensure people’s rights and obligations.

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
Over 270 Vietnamese citizens return from Russia
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Over 270 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Russia on a repatriation flight of Bamboo Airways on September 26 as a joint effort of competent authorities of both nations.

Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
Hai Phong people queue for hours to buy mooncakes
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A bustling street in the northern city of Haiphong is home to many traditional mooncake shops which is attracting lots of customers over recent days.

Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
Vietnam goes through 25 consecutive days without community infections
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases overnight, making the tally stay unchanged at 1,069 as of 6am on September 27, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
Young farmer succeeds with growing organic asparagus
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

A year ago, farmers in Hanh Phuoc Commune, Nghia Hanh District in central Quang Ngai Province started growing asparagus in hopes of improving their income by selling the expensive vegetable.

Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
Residents plant moss roses along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  27/09/2020 

Many roads in the outlying district of Binh Chanh district in Ho Chi Minh City are now blanketed by moss roses and attracting crowds of visitors. The sight is the result of a joint effort by local authorities and residents to tackle littering.

Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
Enforcement of gender equality law should be enhanced: experts
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam has won international acclaim for its efforts to enhance gender quality, experts have said.

HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
HCM City to build Metro Line 5 in 2023
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

HCM City People's Committee has proposed a plan for the first phase of Metro Line 5 which will kick off in 2023.

Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
Babies head home on repatriation flights without parents
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Late an afternoon of August at Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea (RoK), a repatriation flight operated by Vietjet Air took off, carrying Vietnamese citizens home.

HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
HCM City seeks to build more parks, expand greenery
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has instructed the Department of Construction to come up with a comprehensive programme for building public parks and increasing the green cover over the next decade.

The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
The truth about COVID-19 Patient 17 in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

While the international community recognises and highly values the COVID-19 prevention and control outcomes in Vietnam, 

No new COVID-19 cases reported
No new COVID-19 cases reported
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 infections overnight, making the tally unchanged at 1,069, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on September 26 morning.

Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
Vietnamese healthcare marks important digital milestone of 1,000 telehealth facilities
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced the launch of 1,000 healthcare facilities equipped with telehealth centres, marking another milestone in the sector’s digital transformation.

Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year
Traffic accidents claim over 4,870 lives in Vietnam so far this year
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

A total of 4,876 people were killed and 7,609 others injured in 10,354 traffic accidents nationwide in the first nine months of 2020, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Lang Son rings brokering illegal entry into Vietnam busted
Lang Son rings brokering illegal entry into Vietnam busted
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Competent forces in the northern border province of Lang Son have arrested 15 people involved in two illegal immigration rings.

Mini mooncakes all the rage ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival 2020
Mini mooncakes all the rage ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival 2020
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Hand-made mini mooncakes are proving to be popular products ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival 2020 due to their cheap prices and a diverse range of models.

Young people have 'hair-brained' idea
Young people have 'hair-brained' idea
SOCIETYicon  26/09/2020 

Police of Song Ma District in the northern mountainous province of Son La have fined two young people who performed a hair washing show on a motorbike.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 