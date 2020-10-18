Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims

18/10/2020    09:41 GMT+7

A memorial service was held at Military Hospital 268 in Hue city, central Vietnam, on October 18, for 13 officials and soldiers who were buried in a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.

The 13 victims were part of a 21-member working group that had travelled to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on October 12 to assist with the rescue work. They included two local officials and 11 military officers and soldiers.

Le Truong Luu, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province and local officials visit the martyrs



Tragically, a significant landslide consisting of mud and soil was triggered by heavy rain and fell on a house complex at the Song Bo Forest Rangers Station where the group were staying overnight.

Eight people were able to escape the landslide, while the remaining 13 were buried in the rubble. Rescue workers accessed the site and retrieved all the 13 bodies on October 15.

 

The memorial service for 11 officers and soldiers was held according to military rites, while the service for the Thua Thien-Hue officials was organized according to local regulations.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung was present at the hospital’s mourning house early to offer incense and extend deep condolences to the bereaved.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent the wreaths to pay tribute to the dead officials and soldiers.

VOV

Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant

Rescue forces made up of military personnel, medics, and members of the police have urgently joined rescue efforts to look for the missing victims of a landslide which hit Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

 
 

Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
Rescuers search for many people after landslide hits province
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A number of people are believed to have been buried alive after a landslide hit in the mountainous area of Quang Tri Province last night.

Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

During the crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic was developing in a complex and unpredictable manner, the sacrifice and dedication of medical staff throughout the country were widely acknowledged and admired. 

Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
Elderly healthcare goals envisaged as VN is among fastest ageing societies
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently passed an elderly healthcare program figuring out elderly healthcare goals through 2030.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 17
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam enters 45th straight day without locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
Development of greenhouses threatening landscape in Da Lat
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A rising number of greenhouses in Da Lat City and other surrounding areas is causing a headache for authorities due to the negative impacts they have on the climate and landscape of the famous tourist resort city.

Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
Losing jobs, Saigon workers seek ways to earn a living
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands of workers in HCM City have lost their jobs or have had their wages reduced. 

Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
Vietnamese guest workers to be brought home as contracts end
SOCIETYicon  17/10/2020 

Authorities in Vietnam are planning to help guest workers whose contracts end to return home from overseas amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

NA Standing Committee’s 49th meeting wraps up

All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
All entrants must be placed under medical surveillance for at least 28 days to contain COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam chairs a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control at the Government Office, Ha Noi, October 15, 2020. Photo: VGP

Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
Tropical low depression to hit central Vietnam October 16
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Central provinces are braced for lashing rain again, starting October 16, as a tropical low depression is forecast to strike the central coast this evening, according to the latest weather forecast bulletin.

Students, parents concerned about school toilets
Students, parents concerned about school toilets
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

School toilets have been a concern for students for many years. And not only students, but teachers and cleaners are also complaining.

Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
Australian newswire highlights Vietnam’s success in fighting COVID-19 resurgence
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  16/10/2020 

The conversation.com reported that Europe could look to the success of countries like Vietnam as the continent is again in the grip of a COVID-19 resurgence.

Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
Huge efforts made to deal with natural disaster consequences
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Over the past days, great efforts have been made to deal with consequences of torrential rains and floods in line with instructions of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
Vietnam among top countries of sex ratio imbalance at birth
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

As Vietnam is listed among three countries with the highest rate of sex ratio imbalance at birth, local authorities are making efforts to raise public awareness and tighten regulations to shorten the gap.

COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
COVID-19: Deputy PM orders serious management of people coming from abroad
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on October 15 demanded serious compliance with rules on the management of people entering Vietnam so as to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
Khanh Hoa’s former foreign affairs leader falsifies diplomatic note
SOCIETYicon  16/10/2020 

While serving as director of Khanh Hoa Province's Foreign Affairs Department, Nguyen Quoc Tram directed his subordinates to issue a fake diplomatic note and a fake invitation letter invite Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao and himself to visit the US.

Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
Bodies of 13 rescue team members pulled from landslide rubble
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

As of 7:30pm on October 15, the bodies of all 13 members of a rescue team buried by a landslide in central Thua Thien Hue province’s Phong Dien district had been retrieved.

Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
Pandemic makes returning to Vietnam to study tough for Vietnamese in Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Phan Thi Thuy Trang, wants to go back to school as soon as she gets out of quarantine camp.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 15
SOCIETYicon  15/10/2020 

Two killed and 20 wounded after truck collides with coach

