Memorial service held for 13 hydropower plant landslide victims

A memorial service was held at Military Hospital 268 in Hue city, central Vietnam, on October 18, for 13 officials and soldiers who were buried in a landslide near Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in Thua Thien-Hue province.

The 13 victims were part of a 21-member working group that had travelled to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on October 12 to assist with the rescue work. They included two local officials and 11 military officers and soldiers.

Le Truong Luu, Secretary of the Party Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province and local officials visit the martyrs







Tragically, a significant landslide consisting of mud and soil was triggered by heavy rain and fell on a house complex at the Song Bo Forest Rangers Station where the group were staying overnight.

Eight people were able to escape the landslide, while the remaining 13 were buried in the rubble. Rescue workers accessed the site and retrieved all the 13 bodies on October 15.

The memorial service for 11 officers and soldiers was held according to military rites, while the service for the Thua Thien-Hue officials was organized according to local regulations.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung was present at the hospital’s mourning house early to offer incense and extend deep condolences to the bereaved.

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent the wreaths to pay tribute to the dead officials and soldiers.

VOV