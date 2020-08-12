Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/08/2020
Men walk more than 60km to avoid COVID-19 checkpoint

12/08/2020    17:43 GMT+7

They say there's no place like home, but some people may be too much into home comforts for their own good.

Six fishermen walk along the 100km-long coastal road to avoid COVID-19 check stations. — Photo yeah1.com

To return home, six fishermen decided to walk more than 60km along a coastal road from Da Nang City to Thua Thien-Hue Province's Phu Loc District to avoid COVID-19 pandemic checkpoint stations.

Local border guards discovered the fishermen on the evening of August 3 at Lang Co Township and brought them to a quarantine a day later, the Thua Thien-Hue Province Border Guard Command reported.

The six fishermen live in Loc Dien Commune, Phu Loc District. They left their hometown to work as crew for a fishing boat in Da Nang.

 

Because of storms, fishing boats could not go to sea, so the fishermen decided to return home.

However, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, authorities in Thua Thien-Hue set up checkpoints to prevent people from pandemic-hit areas entering the locality without reporting their health status. VNS

Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19

Border guard forces and agencies in cities and provinces are strictly monitoring travel through border gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 
 

. Latest news

