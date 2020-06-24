Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures

 
 
25/06/2020    17:17 GMT+7

Despite enduring harsh conditions, combined with the recent spell of extremely hot weather, workers in My Dong metal casting village, Hai Phong have been attentively working to produce mechanical products for the local market.

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 1

With regions throughout the north enduring extreme heat with highs of up to 40 degrees Celsius, the furnaces in the My Dong metal casting village in Thuy Nguyen district are operating at full steam

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 2

My Dong metal casting village is home to over 200 businesses which operate by selling a variety of products, with many mechanical products suitably meeting the quality standards for the domestic shipbuilding industry

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 3

If outdoor temperatures are around 40 degrees Celsius, the temperature close to the furnaces will reach close to 50 degrees Celsius

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 4

Each of the workers’ faces is left soaked with sweat due to the searing heat.

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 5

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 6

According to the owner of this facility, the process of melting to cast metals reaches roughly 1,800 degrees Celsius

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 7

The majority of workers attentively work despite enduring the extreme temperatures

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 8

. In an effort to ensure the health of workers, the furnace incinerates for only about three hours a day, says the facility’s owner

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 9

The establishment's mechanical products are mainly exported to countries such as China, the Republic of Korea, the United States, and Germany. However, its export activities have encountered numerous difficulties caused by the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic in recent time

 
metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 10

. In order to ensure a stable source of income for workers, the establishment has begun to produce pumps and motors in an effort to serve the Ho Chi Minh City market due to regular flooding hitting the southern city

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 11

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 12

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 13

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 14

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 15

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 16

metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures hinh 17

An ironmaker takes a well-earned rest next to an industrial fan.

VTCNews/VOV

