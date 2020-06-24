Metal casting workers struggle under scorching temperatures

Despite enduring harsh conditions, combined with the recent spell of extremely hot weather, workers in My Dong metal casting village, Hai Phong have been attentively working to produce mechanical products for the local market.

With regions throughout the north enduring extreme heat with highs of up to 40 degrees Celsius, the furnaces in the My Dong metal casting village in Thuy Nguyen district are operating at full steam

My Dong metal casting village is home to over 200 businesses which operate by selling a variety of products, with many mechanical products suitably meeting the quality standards for the domestic shipbuilding industry

If outdoor temperatures are around 40 degrees Celsius, the temperature close to the furnaces will reach close to 50 degrees Celsius

Each of the workers’ faces is left soaked with sweat due to the searing heat.

According to the owner of this facility, the process of melting to cast metals reaches roughly 1,800 degrees Celsius

The majority of workers attentively work despite enduring the extreme temperatures

. In an effort to ensure the health of workers, the furnace incinerates for only about three hours a day, says the facility’s owner

The establishment's mechanical products are mainly exported to countries such as China, the Republic of Korea, the United States, and Germany. However, its export activities have encountered numerous difficulties caused by the impact of the novel coronavirus epidemic in recent time

. In order to ensure a stable source of income for workers, the establishment has begun to produce pumps and motors in an effort to serve the Ho Chi Minh City market due to regular flooding hitting the southern city

An ironmaker takes a well-earned rest next to an industrial fan.

VTCNews/VOV