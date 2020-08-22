Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/08/2020 08:26:01 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak

24/08/2020    07:17 GMT+7

Migrant workers in HCM City are seeking part-time work to compensate for reduced hours after the second COVID-19 outbreak.

Migrant workers struggle to survive amid second COVID-19 outbreak
Female migrant workers in HCM City sell vegetables to earn more income after losing working hours at their regular jobs due to the impact of the pandemic. — Photo nld.com.vn

Many businesses have reduced their production scale, and have cut their workforce to adapt to the current circumstances.

For instance, Hue Phong Leather and Footwear Joint Stock Company in Go Vap District recently announced that it would continue to cut 1,577 workers due to a shortage of orders.

This is the third labour cut since mid-May at the company. More than 4,000 workers have lost their jobs.

Many workers, especially migrants, have had to look for part-time jobs to survive.

Nguyen Thi Ngoc Huong, 38, a worker at a shoe company in Binh Tan District, told Người lao động (Labourers) newspaper she had worked three days per week last month but only worked three days this month.

“My income has dropped steeply,” she said.

She wants to find a new job, but said it was difficult to apply for this kind of job at her age.

Depending on orders, the company often makes unexpected announcements and calls her for work. So, she must check her phone regularly.

Ngo Van Phuong, 41, a worker at a mechanical firm, said his job was stable with a monthly income of about VND7 million (US$300) (not including overtime) before Tet (Lunar New Year).

“There has been less and less work for me since the virus reappeared. I only work two to three days per week, which is not enough for me to live,” he said.

In the same situation, Nguyen Thi Lien, a worker at a shoe company in Go Vap District, said she was four months pregnant and worried about her labour contract expiring.

Her working hours have been reduced over the past two months, and she can barely cover her living expenses.

“I heard that the company will continue labour cuts so I am very worried,” she said.

Her husband's job is also unstable and her oldest daughter is entering primary school. "If I become unemployed, I will not know what to do to survive," she said.

Workers take extra jobs

During the last three months, Nguyen Quoc Hung, 46, a worker at G.V. Co., Ltd in Thu Duc District, said he had to earn money by being a construction worker, porter, rental carrier and xe ôm (motorbike taxi drivers) because his employer had faced a drop in orders.

 

His daily income is about 150,000 ($6.5), only enough to cover daily expenses.

“These jobs are without labour contracts and social insurance, so I must accept the risks,” Hung said.

Nguyen Thi Gam, 27, a worker at F.T. Việt Nam Co., Ltd in the Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone in Thu Duc District, said she and a group of friends pool their money to buy vegetables from wholesale markets and sell them to earn a profit.

“We take advantage of a temporary market near our company to sell vegetables after our working shift,” she said.

They only earn a daily profit of VND20,000-30,000 ($0.9-1.3).

“If this situation lasts for a long time, we might quit our jobs and return to our hometowns,” she said.

Many workers in Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park in Cu Chi District have had to work as ride-hailing motorbike taxis drivers or sell lottery tickets to earn more income.

Nguyen Van Khac, 33, a worker at N.P. Việt Nam Co., Ltd in the district, said he could earn nearly VND100,000 ($4.3) per day if he sold all of his lottery tickets.

In Tan Tao and Vinh Loc industrial parks in Binh Tan District, many workers have to hire trolleys to sell street food, work part-time at restaurants, or receive processing goods at home.

Bui Thi Sim, 39, a worker at Pou Yuen Việt Nam Co., Ltd, said she worked at the company during the day and part-time at a restaurant at night to cover living costs.

“My husband is self-employed and my eldest daughter is preparing to go to university, so all the burden is on me,” she said.

Kieu Ngoc Vu, vice chairman of the HCM City Labour Federation, said many businesses had recently recovered, but now were struggling because of the second outbreak.

All trade unions have been asked for strict oversight and monitoring of implementation of support policies such as job-loss allowance payments for the unemployed. They are continuing to mobilise all resources to take care of workers affected by the crisis.

The labour federation said it needed to know the number of workers facing difficulties due to the pandemic so it could call upon landlords to continue to reduce rent for workers.  VNS

Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus

Informal labourers struggle to make ends meet in the time of coronavirus

Four people in Dinh Anh Hoa’s family have been jammed in a 16sq.m-bedsit for two weeks.

Vietnamese workers worried about losing jobs amid Covid-19 outbreak

Vietnamese workers worried about losing jobs amid Covid-19 outbreak

Every time a new coronavirus infection case is uncovered, Ngoc, 26, and her colleagues feel worried about who will be the next worker laid off.

Local F&B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak

Local F&B shops struggle to survive new COVID-19 outbreak

Eatery and beverage shops learned from experiences from the April lockdown and have prepared for the new difficult period.

 
 

Other News

.
Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
Schoolboy works hard to overcome illness
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Quan, a 12th grader in Hai Phong City, is determined to make his dreams come true despite suffering from brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta).

Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
Phony psychic scams the innocent with her fraudulent claims
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Labelling herself as "the psychic", Vu Thi Hoa says she can locate the remains of unknown martyrs from war. With well-prepared fraudulent tricks, she plays on emotional triggers to get gullible victims to provide her big bucks.

Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Foreign residents join Da Nang people to fight Covid-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Many foreigners who are living and working in Da Nang are positively contributing to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the central city. 

COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Two more cases confirmed in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Two more residents have been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Vietnam, while national death toll has risen to 27 after a fatality was registered on August 23, the Ministry of Health reported at 18.00hrs.

HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
HCM City to launch specialized motorcycle team driven by female police officers
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The HCM City Women's Police Team, with 58 members, are practicing motorcycle driving and traffic guide skills in preparation for the launch on August 25.

Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted
Quang Ngai residents happy as 28-day lockdown lifted
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

As many as 300 people living in a residential area in Quang Ngai province took to street on August 23 clapping hands and singing loud after COVID-19 barriers were dismantled.

Coronavirus outbreak under control in Hai Duong, says Health Ministry
Coronavirus outbreak under control in Hai Duong, says Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A fresh coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control in the northern province of Hai Duong which has so far registered 13 cases, the Ministry of Health reported.

Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards
Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam is determined to increase its international integration and honor its international labor commitments.

10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
10 Chinese illegally enter Vietnam for gambling
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Police in Vietnam’s Mong Cai city said on August 23 they have detained a group of 11 Chinese citizens accused of organizing online gambling. Ten of the detainees had illegally entered Vietnam.

COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
COVID-19: Another elderly patient dies in Vietnam, death toll rises to 27
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

A 73-year-old woman who was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus has died in Da Nang city, the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 27.

Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
Border security - Vietnam’s holy grail to defeating COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Since the first cases were reported back in February, Vietnam has done a tremendous job in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, evidenced by global lows in both case count and deaths, as well as a heightened sense of normalcy among the population.

Passion and zeal a winning formula
Passion and zeal a winning formula
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

DamThi Minh Trang from the Le Hong Phong Gifted High School in the northern province of Nam Dinh was one of four Vietnamese contestants to win gold medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad held online in Istanbul.

COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
COVID-19: No new cases on August 23 morning, death toll at 26
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

Vietnam has registered no new coronavirus cases, both imported cases and local transmissions, during the past 12 hours, therefore keeping its tally of infections unchanged at 1,014, while the death toll remains at 26.

Woman goes from garment novice to master
Woman goes from garment novice to master
SOCIETYicon  23/08/2020 

A woman in Phu Yen Province had spent several years training labourers to become skilled garment workers, helping them escape poverty.

Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
Da Nang: over 2,000 foreigners to be tested for Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

More than 2,000 foreigners living in Son Tra district of the central city of Da Nang have been taken samples for Covid-19 test.

Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
Can being tall lead to feeling isolated?
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Most people love being tall, but sometimes height is not everything. For Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Hoa, 25, from Tra Vinh, a smaller body would be a bonus. 

Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi Old Quarter street falls quiet amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, Ma May street is continuing to face up to challenges brought about by the return of the COVID-19 epidemic, with many souvenir shops, restaurants, and travel agencies left deserted.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 22
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

Health ministry orders halt to inpatient visiting in some medical facilities

Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
Red River water level rises as Chinese dam opens floodgates
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The water level in the Red River section in Lao Cai Province has risen significantly after a Chinese dam opened its floodgates on August 20.

Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
Seven drug traffickers sentenced to death in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22/08/2020 

The People’s Court of Dien Bien province, north-western Vietnam, on August 21 handed down a death sentence on seven local residents charged with smuggling and trafficking 51kg of heroin in 2019.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 