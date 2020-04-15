Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/04/2020 09:39:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic

 
 
16/04/2020    08:27 GMT+7

Millions of meals will be donated to poor people in big cities as part of a programme launched by the Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) and PepsiCo Vietnam.

Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic
Members of the Vietnam Youth Federation and volunteers deliver food packages to people in need on Monday in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of thee VYF 

The programme began on Monday with 1,200 food packages given to hemodialysis patients in Hanoi and poor elderly people in HCM City. Additional food packages will be delivered in Da Nang, Hai Phong and Can Tho in the coming weeks.

As a part of PepsiCo’s global initiative called 'Give Meals Give Hope', the organiser has committed to provide nutritious meals to at-risk groups and medical supplies.

The 'Millions of Meals' programme seeks to inspire the business community and society to work together to provide 1 million meals or more for vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nguyen Anh Tuan, chairman of the VYF.

 

“Volunteers will directly deliver the food packages to those most vulnerable in society. It’s the meaningful activity of young people and the VYF to combat the effects of COVID-19,” he said. VNS

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic

12 shining examples of VN volunteering and acts of kindness in the COVID-19 pandemic

Times of crisis can often bring out the best in people. As the COVID-19 situation becomes more and more complicated in Vietnam, many have stepped up to help doctors and their communities, any way they can. 

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Hanoi now in decisive week of COVID-19 fight: chairman

VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
VN universities provide scholarships to ease burden on disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Many universities in HCM City plan to provide scholarships to students whose families’ livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who live in the Mekong Delta and are affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
Rice ATM machines support deprived people nationwide
PHOTOSicon  5 giờ trước 

An array of rice ATM machines have been put into operation in Hanoi, HCM City, and Hue as a means of helping underprivileged individuals and their families overcome the negative economic impact caused by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic: Tracking the global outbreak
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

Key maps and charts explaining how the respiratory virus has spread around the world and how it is being dealt with.

100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined
100 foreign experts to work at Nghi Son refinery quarantined
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

More than 100 foreign experts who are coming to work at Nghi Son Oil Refinery in Thanh Hoa Province will be quarantined.

Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi &amp; HCM City
Social distancing extended for high-risk localities, including Hanoi & HCM City
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Twelve localities deemed to have high risk of COVID-19 spread will continue to implement social distancing measures under Directive 16 of the Prime Minister to April 22 or 30, or even longer, if infections continue to be detected.

HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
HCM City police bust gang trafficking drugs from Cambodia
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A large-scale drugs trafficking ring which transported narcotics from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City has been smashed by the city’s police following a three-month investigation.

Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
Hanoi facebook user fined for posting fake news about social distancing
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Hanoi Information and Communications Department has fined a Facebook user for posting fake news about social distancing measures.

Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
Dong Nai Province: Mechanic caught spreading nails on national highway
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Police in southern Dong Nai Province’s Bien Hoa City have detained and started legal proceedings against a mechanic for deliberately damaging other people's property.

Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
Street-food vendors work with apps to offer delivery services
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Because of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, many street food vendors in HCM City are offering food for takeaway and working with delivery apps to serve their customers.

Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
Hanoi’s bustling streets in Old Quarter turn quiet amid COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  16 giờ trước 

Bustling streets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter with crowded alleys and lively nightlife have turn quiet and deserted during the time when the whole country is practising physical distancing.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 15
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 15
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Social distancing should be kept in high-risk localities: committee

Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
Vietnamese nationals brought home from the UK
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Around 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia onboard a specially arranged flight.

Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
Coronavirus: South Korea holds elections in masks and clinics
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

With coronavirus seemingly under control, South Korea is holding an election unlike any other.

Coronavirus in India: Migrants running away from quarantine
Coronavirus in India: Migrants running away from quarantine
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Migrants sent to coronavirus quarantine have either left their villages or are slipping in and out.

Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
Landlords reduce rent to help unemployed workers
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Landlords in many localities have reduced or exempted rent for tenants who have lost jobs or have suffered financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
Majority of Vietnamese agree to extend social distancing to stop pandemic
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Nearly 90 percent of the asked Vietnamese have agreed that the Government should continue its social distancing policy beyond April 15 to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by Infocus Mekong Research.

Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines flies British tourists home amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

About 100 British nationals have flown home from Vietnam and Cambodia on a Vietnam Airlines flight specially arranged by the British Embassy in Vietnam and Vietnamese authorities.

Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
Vietnam “rice ATMs” spotlighted on international news
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

“Rice ATMs” which have been set up around Vietnam to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic have been featured by international news broadcasters over the last few days.

Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
Coronavirus: Food delivery driver paying back doctors who saved him
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Having survived cancer, one delivery rider in China is helping keep medical staff fed during the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 