Millions of meals to be donated to people in need amid pandemic

Millions of meals will be donated to poor people in big cities as part of a programme launched by the Central Committee of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) and PepsiCo Vietnam.

Members of the Vietnam Youth Federation and volunteers deliver food packages to people in need on Monday in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of thee VYF

The programme began on Monday with 1,200 food packages given to hemodialysis patients in Hanoi and poor elderly people in HCM City. Additional food packages will be delivered in Da Nang, Hai Phong and Can Tho in the coming weeks.

As a part of PepsiCo’s global initiative called 'Give Meals Give Hope', the organiser has committed to provide nutritious meals to at-risk groups and medical supplies.

The 'Millions of Meals' programme seeks to inspire the business community and society to work together to provide 1 million meals or more for vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Nguyen Anh Tuan, chairman of the VYF.

“Volunteers will directly deliver the food packages to those most vulnerable in society. It’s the meaningful activity of young people and the VYF to combat the effects of COVID-19,” he said. VNS

