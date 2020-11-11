Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Minister of Home Affairs: foreign language, informatics certificates will no longer be required

12/11/2020    16:13 GMT+7

Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan said in order to remove the requirements on foreign language and informatics certificates in civil servant recruitment and rank promotion, his ministry is joining other ministries and branches to amend criteria.

At a Q&A session on November 9, Tan answered questions related to commune and district mergers, simplification of degrees and certificates, and restructuring of the apparatus and streamlining the workforce in state agencies.

Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan

In reply to a question raised by Tran Dinh Gia, a National Assembly deputy from Ha Tinh on administrative unit merger, Tan said the National Assembly’s Standing Committee in the last eight months has issued plans to restructure communes and districts of 43 out of 45 provinces/cities. Meanwhile, the restructuring plans of Kien Giang province and HCM City will be approved this month.

To date, the re-arrangement of administrative units for 2019-2021 has been basically completed. The Ministry of Home Affairs will give advice to the government on whether to continue the re-arrangement in the time to come after a review.

The Resolution 18 of the sixth Central Conference did not mention the re-arrangement of administrative units at the provincial level, so the re-arrangement is not mentioned in the National Assembly’s resolution.

Tan said some difficulties have arisen during the re-arrangement process, including treatment of redundant civil servants. The ministry has issued a document guiding the treatment.

Regarding the restructuring of the units within agencies, Tan said 12 organizations have been cut at the department level, while the number of units in authorities/agencies has increased by seven. At the general directorate level, the number organizations has decreased by four.

 

As for the Ministry of Public Security, six general directorates have been cut, but two new general directorates have been established, namely the General Directorate of Market Management and General Directorate of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

At the provincial level, the number of specialized agencies has been reduced by five and number of administrative organizations by 12. At the division level, 973 units have been cut, while the figure is 126 at sub-department. At the district level, 294 administrative units have been cut.

Tan said in implementing the Law on amending and supplementing a number of articles in the Law on Public Employees and Officials, government decrees have cut down some procedures in civil servant recruitment and promotion.

The people who graduate from schools whose outcome standards include foreign language and informatics standards, won’t have to submit foreign language and informatics certificates.

The ministry is amending some requirements on civil servants when getting promotions. Certificates on skills won’t be required, but there will only be requirements on capability of using IT and foreign languages, to be shown in tests on the computer, while no certificate will be required. 

Tran Thuong

It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert

Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh, a senior lecture of the Academy of Finance speaks about the Government’s proposal to not increase the monthly basic salary for civil servants and public employees next year.

Total number of civil servants in 2021 to fall by 3,867

The number of civil servants in 2021 will be 249,650, a decrease of 3,867 people compared to 2020, according to Decision 1499 signed by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese doctors carry out first-ever intestine transplants from live donors
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The biggest difficulty in intestine transplantation is connecting arteries and veins to nourish the transplanted organ.

Mekong Delta to have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

The Mekong Delta will have at least 300 km of expressway by 2025, said Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The.

Chinese technology firm found inserting illegal nine-dash line on app
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese netizens have reported the violation to Google and Apple.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 11 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Storm Etau claims two lives in central region

Hanoi's suburban districts need better planning
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The urbanisation process in the outskirts of Hanoi is posing challenges in construction planning, including a lack of technical and social infrastructure, traffic congestion, floods and suspended projects.

Storm Vamco heading to East Sea
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Storm Vamco is moving towards the East Sea and is set to affect the central region of Vietnam, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Hundreds of households evacuated as flood rose in Binh Dinh
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Hundreds of households had to leave their houses yesterday night as floods suddenly rose sharply in Binh Dinh Province's Quy Nhon City.

Local ethnic girl among leading teachers worldwide
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

The Varkey Foundation announced on November 11 the top 10 of the Global Teacher Prize 2020, with Vietnamese English teacher Ha Anh Phuong featured among the finalists.

Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind, heavy rains, causing widespread blackouts and isolated numerous urban areas in the region.

Vietnam's smallest boy dies
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Vietnam's smallest boy Dinh Van K'Re has died at the central Quang Ngai Hospital for Children and Women. He was 11 years old.

Ethnic minority women succeed with start-ups
SOCIETYicon  11/11/2020 

Gender biases and stereotypes often challenge ethnic minority women in remote areas. Many of them, however, have proved that women can do anything when they are empowered.

Liaison board for Vietnamese community in Bangladesh makes debut
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  11/11/2020 

A liaison board for the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh has made its debut.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 10 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Latest landslide in Quang Nam kills one

Over 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people have pre-diabetes
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Around 5.3 millions of Vietnamese people or 8.6 percent of the country’s population have pre-diabetes, announced Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology Tran Huu Dang.

Upgrade of Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runways urged to be completed by year-end
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh has urged the Transport Ministry to direct contractors to finish the upgrade of runways at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports and put them into operation before the year-end - the peak travel season.

Tan Son Nhat Airport to perform traffic separation from November 14
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport will begin to perform traffic separation in front of arrival and departure terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport from November 14 according to a proposal of the airport.

Weekly COVID-19 update
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Vietnam confirmed 33 new imported cases of COVID-19 last week, raising its patient tally to 1,213, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

New axis road to boost development in southwestern region
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

The planned new 55km-long route, or 827E axis road, connecting HCM City and Long An and Tien Giang provinces is expected to promote goods transport and tourism development in the southwestern region.

Vietnam fighting illegal, unreported, unregulated fishing
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

Removing the European Commission’s illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing “yellow card” is no easy task and cannot be done overnight, 

Woman dedicates her life to stray dogs
SOCIETYicon  10/11/2020 

More than 100 stray dogs have been given a home by a woman in Binh Duong Province.

