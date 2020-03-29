Ministry confirms five more COVID-19 cases on March 29 morning

Five more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 179 as of 6am on March 29, said the Ministry of Health.
Among the new cases, four are related to the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, comprising a 57-year-old man and three women, aged 38, 49 and 44. They work at the Truong Sinh Company, which provides services for the hospital, and contacted many people there.
Several COVID-19 cases have been found at this hospital over the last few days.
Meanwhile, the other patient is a 62-year-old man living in Ha Dong district of Hanoi. He returned from another country on Flight EK394 on March 18 and has been quarantined since then.
VNA
Noi Bai Airport now equipped with mobile disinfection chamber
Noi Bai International Airport has put into operation a mobile disinfection chamber in an attempt to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the community.
