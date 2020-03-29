Ministry confirms five more COVID-19 cases on March 29 morning

Five more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, raising the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam to 179 as of 6am on March 29, said the Ministry of Health.

Among the new cases, four are related to the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital, comprising a 57-year-old man and three women, aged 38, 49 and 44. They work at the Truong Sinh Company, which provides services for the hospital, and contacted many people there.

Several COVID-19 cases have been found at this hospital over the last few days.

Meanwhile, the other patient is a 62-year-old man living in Ha Dong district of Hanoi. He returned from another country on Flight EK394 on March 18 and has been quarantined since then.

VNA