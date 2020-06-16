Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry considers postponing school opening day to August 15

 
 
17/06/2020    19:07 GMT+7

The Ministry of Education and Training is considering deferring the first day of the 2020-2021 school year until August 15 instead of August 1 and extending the summer vacation for students.

Students of a high school in HCMC attend the school opening ceremony in 2018. The opening day of the 2020-2021 school year might be postponed to August 15, 2020 – PHOTO: THANH HOA

According to the initial plan, the first day of school for kindergartens, high schools and vocational schools was slated for August 1, 2020. The opening ceremony for the new school year would be held on September 5, 2020, and it would end no later than May 31, 2021.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019-2020 academic year will end on July 15, one and a half months later than scheduled. Therefore, if the 2020-2021 academic year begins on August 1 as initially planned, the summer vacation will only be for two weeks.

Describing postponing the first day of the 2020-2021 school year to August 15 as necessary, Nguyen Thu Lan, mother to a seventh and a third grader, said, “Although children didn’t go to school during the pandemic, they still had to attend online classes and couldn’t travel. Therefore, a two-week-long summer vacation is too short.”

Duong Toan, father to a first grader, said the 2020-2021 school year should only begin in late August or early September so that children can enjoy a longer summer vacation.

Although the 2019-2020 school year is scheduled to end on July 15, some provinces and cities such as Nghe An have accelerated the study program to end the school year before July, thus ensuring students enjoy a longer vacation.

In Hanoi, senior high schools such as Nguyen Du and Trung Vuong are holding the final exams for students, while Nguyen Tat Thanh High School and HUS High School for Gifted Students have already ended the 2019-2020 school year. SGT

 
 
 

HCMC eyes deployment of technology to manage road traffic
HCMC eyes deployment of technology to manage road traffic
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The HCMC transport authority is set to grant over VND1.44 billion in funding for a pilot scheme that involves using technology to check and penalize administrative road traffic violations in the city.

Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains
Ha Giang suffers losses worth VND600 million due to heavy rains
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

One person has died and dozens of houses have damaged in two days of heavy rain and thunder in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, provincial authorities have said.

Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition
Public universities in HCM City to hike tuition
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A number of public universities in HCM City that have been granted financial autonomy are planning to increase tuition in the 2020-21 academic year.

Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport
Woman dies after fall off airplane stairs at Tan Son Nhat Airport
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A female Vietnamese passenger has died after falling while disembarking from a flight at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, HCM City, Vietnam Airlines said.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 17
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 17
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam reports one more imported case of COVID-19

High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong
High-speed boats to connect HCM City, Binh Duong
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A new high-speed boat service between downtown HCM City and outlying Cu Chi District through Binh Dương Province will begin early next month.

More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
More than 20 localities in Vietnam have low birth rate: Health Ministry
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic engine HCM City has the country’s lowest fertility rate of 1.53, according to the Ministry of Health’s latest report in June. 

Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case
Dien Bien People’s Court begins appeal proceedings in rape and murder case
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Appeal proceedings have begun for a group of men who were sentenced to death for kidnapping, raping and murdering a 22-year-old woman.

HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects
HCM City seeks to facilitate construction of mega transportation projects
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City has invested in a number of mega transportation projects in 2016–20 aimed at reducing traffic congestion, according to a report tabled at a meeting between a delegation from the city People’s Council and relevant agencies.

Vietnamese doctors’ treatment protocols save patients severely ill with COVID-19
Vietnamese doctors’ treatment protocols save patients severely ill with COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Doctors and scientists in Vietnam who have been using various therapies and medicines to treat COVID-19, a new disease that has no standard treatment protocols, have been able to save a number of critically ill patients.

HCM City schools complain about high tree care cost
HCM City schools complain about high tree care cost
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Many schools in Ho Chi Minh City have complained about the lack of finances for taking care of trees on their grounds.

Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheria
Dak Nong records four cases of diphtheria
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Centre for Disease Control in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on Monday reported that the province has recorded four cases of diphtheria.

California utility PG&amp;E pleads guilty to 84 wildfire deaths
California utility PG&E pleads guilty to 84 wildfire deaths
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

A California utility has pleaded guilty to the deaths of 84 people in a wildfire, the deadliest US corporate crime ever successfully prosecuted.

Coronavirus: Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug
Coronavirus: Dexamethasone proves first life-saving drug
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Patients should be given the cheap drug without delay, after "fantastic" trial results, experts say.

Village well in Vietnamese people's life
Village well in Vietnamese people's life
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11 giờ trước 

The village banyan tree, water well, and communal house yard have become common symbols of a Vietnamese rural village. 

Vietnam should stay vigilant despite lack of community transmission: experts
Vietnam should stay vigilant despite lack of community transmission: experts
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Although no community transmission of the novel coronavirus has been reported in Vietnam in the past 60 days, the country should continue to stay vigilant, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

High school exams in Vietnam will be fair, says professor
High school exams in Vietnam will be fair, says professor
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Professor Mai Van Trinh, director-general of the Quality Control Department under the Ministry of Education and Training, speaks on local authorities’ role in the upcoming high school graduation exam.

Motorbike taxi driver gives back to charity
Motorbike taxi driver gives back to charity
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Tran Quoc Viet, a 50-year-old man living in Can Tho City, has used his second-hand motorbike to work a part-time job as a free-of-charge deliveryman for local charities and pagodas over the last 15 years. 

Could be trusted in air-conditioning mats?
Could be trusted in air-conditioning mats?
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

With the heat of the summer on, so-called air-conditioning mats have been widely sold online.

Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
Phu Quoc seeks to become Vietnam’s first island city
FEATUREicon  16/06/2020 

If you like to dive into reefs, kayak in bays, hire a motorbike to explore, or just lounge on a beach, Phu Quoc Island is what you are looking for.

