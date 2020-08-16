Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta

16/08/2020    19:36 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.

Road maintenance fees are not included in the costs.

The southern delta has about 2,500km of national highways, accounting for 10 percent of the total length of national highways across the country.

Many sections on the highways are in need of repair. Some projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

They include the upgrade of the 103km Quan Lo - Phung Hiep National Highway running through the four provinces of Hau Giang, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau, and a 39km section of the NH57 National Highway from Dinh Khao Ferry in Vinh Long province to Mo Cay Town in Ben Tre Province.

A section of National Highway No 53 in Tra Vinh Province and a 39.5km section of National Highway No 30 from Cao Lanh District to Hong Ngu Town in Dong Thap province are also being upgraded.

Another project is the widening of a number of small bridges on National Highway No 1A through Tien Giang Province.

 

The ministry is also implementing 38 transport projects in the delta with a total capital of more than 116 trillion VND (5 billion USD).

It needs 97 trillion VND (4.2 billion USD) in medium-term capital in the 2021-25 period for transportation infrastructure development, including the Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Bac Lieu expressway project.

The ministry will coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities to review all projects and prioritise investment in urgent projects.

VNA

Other News

.
Vietnam Buddhist Sangha suggests virtual Vu Lan gatherings
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vu Lan Festival 2020 is an occasion for children to express their gratitude towards their parents (especially mothers) and help ancestors’ souls find their way back to the earth.

Hanoi Medical University Hospital experts help treat COVID-19 patients
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A 13-strong working delegation from the Hanoi Medical University Hospital has been working hard at the COVID-19 epicentre to treat patients with serious underlying diseases in recent days.

COVID-19 travel ban means bitter separation for sweethearts
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have separated couples around the world, many of whom are unsure when they will meet again.

232 returnees from Malaysia negative for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A total of 232 Vietnamese returning from Malaysia who were in quarantine in the south central province of Ninh Thuan had first test results negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the provincial Center for Disease Control.

The unfamiliar in a familiar style
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam has 54 ethnic groups, of which 53 minority groups represent just 14 per cent of the population. Few could name them all.

COVID-19 mother gives birth in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

A woman being treated for COVID-19 in Da Nang has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

COVID-19: 11 new cases bring national tally to 962
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam has registered 11 more new cases of COVID-19, including 11 detected in Da Nang outbreak, one in Hanoi capital and two of entry, lifting the national tally to 962, the Ministry of Health reported on August 16 afternoon.

Protecting the health of frontline medical workers in COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Heart-breaking photos of exhausted health workers in Da Nang have gone viral on the Internet. Such photos have stirred an urgent need for protecting the health of frontline medical workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

How should children's music be performed today?
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Recently, I’ve come to realise that most kids around me are singing along with songs that are not age appropriate. When I heard it from my niece, I thought something must be done about it.

Origin of the virus causing Covid-19 outbreak in Hai Duong defined
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has completed genetic analyst of the SARS-CoV-2 virus of Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, where at least five infection cases have been reported without the F0 found.

Fishing villagers move inland
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

After dozens of years living on floating boats catching fish along the Lam River, the residents of a fishing village in Tam Son Commune, Anh Son District of the central province of Nghe An, 

Vietnam reports one new imported case, 24th coronavirus-related death
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam's COVID-19 infection count rose to 951 after one fresh case of entry from Equatorial Guinea was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while another COVID-19 patient in Da Nang died, 

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

Businesses delay social insurance payments due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

Many businesses had been delaying social insurance payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Vietnam reports 23rd COVID-19-related death, 20 new cases
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 23 after a 75-year-old man in the central city of Da Nang died, the Health Ministry’s special task force for COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang said on August 15.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 15
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Acting Health Minister suggests greater concern needed in community about COVID-19
 

Hai Duong city on the first day of social distancing
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

From August 14, Hai Duong city has implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 epidemic. VietNamNet took some pictures of the cty on the first day of lockdowns.

Vietnam reports one new case, another COVID-19 death
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported one new imported case and another coronavirus-related death on August 15 morning.

Vietnam has not finalized the purchase of Covid-19 vaccine from Russia
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam has just registered and has not finalized the purchase of recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V from Russia because there are still many different opinions about this product.

PM agrees to reopen President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum from Aug 15
SOCIETYicon  15/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc agreed to reopen the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to visitors from August 15 during a working session in Hanoi on August 14 with its management board.

Latest news

