Ministry invests in repair of highways in Mekong Delta

The Ministry of Transport said it has invested 800 billion VND (34.5 million USD) for repairs and upgrades to national highways in the Mekong Delta this year to ensure traffic safety.

Road maintenance fees are not included in the costs.

The southern delta has about 2,500km of national highways, accounting for 10 percent of the total length of national highways across the country.

Many sections on the highways are in need of repair. Some projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

They include the upgrade of the 103km Quan Lo - Phung Hiep National Highway running through the four provinces of Hau Giang, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu and Ca Mau, and a 39km section of the NH57 National Highway from Dinh Khao Ferry in Vinh Long province to Mo Cay Town in Ben Tre Province.

A section of National Highway No 53 in Tra Vinh Province and a 39.5km section of National Highway No 30 from Cao Lanh District to Hong Ngu Town in Dong Thap province are also being upgraded.

Another project is the widening of a number of small bridges on National Highway No 1A through Tien Giang Province.

The ministry is also implementing 38 transport projects in the delta with a total capital of more than 116 trillion VND (5 billion USD).

It needs 97 trillion VND (4.2 billion USD) in medium-term capital in the 2021-25 period for transportation infrastructure development, including the Ha Tien-Rach Gia-Bac Lieu expressway project.

The ministry will coordinate with ministries, agencies and localities to review all projects and prioritise investment in urgent projects.

VNA

