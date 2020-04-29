Ministry orders increase of flight frequency, ease of road transport restriction

The Ministry of Transport has ordered more flights to be opened while easing road transport restrictions from April 29.

From April 29-30, the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City air route will see 28 round trips per day, the ministry said in a document guiding the implementation of Directive No.19/CT-TTg on fighting COVID-19 following a cabinet meeting on April 28.

Routes to other localities, including those linking Hanoi and HCM City with Da Nang, will have eight round trips each per day.

From May 1, a total of 36 round trips per day will be operated on the Hanoi-HCM City route over the space of two weeks, said the ministry.

Operations of passenger road transport will be decided by local authorities.

Regarding railway transport, the Hanoi-HCM City train link is allowed to run five trips a day from April 29 to May 3.

Connections from Hanoi to Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi and Da Nang will operate once a day, while the HCM City-Nha Trang train will run three trips per day./.VNA