Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/09/2020 10:36:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry orders investigation of severe food poisoning caused by vegan pate

03/09/2020    10:32 GMT+7

The National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has instructed departments of agriculture and rural development in provinces and cities

and Food Safety Management Boards in HCM City, Da Nang and Bac Ninh to work together to resolve the food poisoning cases of Minh Chay vegan pâté.

Ministry orders investigation of severe food poisoning caused by vegan pate

A child patient is treated at Dong Nai General Hospital due to poisoning caused by Minh Chay vegan pâté. 

The product was contaminated with Clostridium botulinum type B bacteria, which produces dangerous toxins blocking nerve functions, which can lead to respiratory and muscular paralysis and even death.

Dr Nguyen Van Hao, head of the department of emergency aid - intensive resuscitation - treatment of poisoning for adults at the city Hospital for Tropical Diseases, said the mortality rate is up to 20 per cent of contaminated patients.

Minh Chay vegan pâté is made by the Lối sống mới Company in Hanoi.    

The Vietnam Food Administration has ordered health departments and management boards to recall the product and 12 others of the company.

The administration has told Hanoi police to investigate and treat the problem.

In HCM City, the Food Safety Management Board had identified 1,290 people who bought 1,559 boxes of vegan pâté as of Tuesday, Pham Khanh Phong Lan, the board’s head, said at a press meeting on Tuesday.

The board has contacted 1,101 people. Many people bought the product to present to their relatives and friends in other provinces such as Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

It has called relevant agencies in these provinces to warn users and has recalled 103 products, accounting for 10 per cent of the total sold in the market.

Ministry orders investigation of severe food poisoning caused by vegan pate
Food Safety Management Board staff recall products from the Lối sống mới Company. VNA/VNS Photo Dinh Hang
 

“Because the company’s products are sold online and in small vegan food shops, recalling all of them has been difficult,” Lan said.  

The board also warned that consumers should stop using the company’s products.

Dr Hao, of the city Hospital for Tropical Diseases, said that on July 27 the department admitted a female patient from the Mekong Delta province of Long An in respiratory and muscular paralysis.

The department’s doctors at first diagnosed that she suffered from a disease relating to nerves. 

However, they also admitted a member of the first patient's family who was in the same situation as the female patient. Doctors were told that the patients had eaten the Minh Chay vegan pâté. After testing, doctors said they had been poisoned by the clostridium botulinum bacterium.

After more than a month of treatment, they are in serious condition and are still using a ventilator. Their muscular strength has not improved.

Hao advised that users of the vegan pâté should visit the nearest health facilities.

As of Wednesday, more than 20 patients have been poisoned after eating the product and have been treated in hospitals in Hanoi, HCM City, and Dong Nai Province.  VNS

Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning

Over 100 workers hospitalised because of food poisoning

More than 100 workers were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Dong Nai Province.  

Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22

Deaths from food poisoning in Vietnam hit 22

The Vietnam Food Administration said there were 48 instances of food poisoning this year by the end of May, in which 22 people died.

 
 

Other News

.
Students in Hanoi head back to school
Students in Hanoi head back to school
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Students across Hanoi went back to school on September 1 following the conclusion of the summer break, almost one month later than originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.

Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
SOCIETYicon  31/08/2020 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

9+ model changes society’s view of vocational training
9+ model changes society’s view of vocational training
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Formal training carried out hand in hand with vocational training for students graduating from secondary high school, known as the 9+ model, has gradually changed society’s perspective on vocational education.

Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon
Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded two more COVID-19 cases on September 2 afternoon, including one community infection in northern Hai Duong province and one imported case in south central Khanh Hoa province.

Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement
Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Problems remain in the implementation of Hanoi’s middle-term public investment plan for the 2016 to 2020 period, vice chairwoman of the city’s People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha said on Tuesday.

Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at markets
Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at markets
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Many traditional markets in HCM City are paying more attention to COVID-19 prevention, but some small traders and local residents are not taking necessary precautions.

Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Six years ago, Doan Van Ha, 53, residing in Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District took a risk and borrowed VND1 billion (US$42,860) from his friends and a local bank to turn a wasteland filled with rocks into a livestock and fruit tree farm.

Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung talks about the city’s preparations for the new academic year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Huynh Thi Thu Huong, 46, waters moss roses she grows along a 100-metre section of a rural road linking to her house in Village 2, Quy Duc Commune, HCM City’s Binh Chanh District.

Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Thirteen-year-old Po Loong Chuyen used to get up at 5am every Monday to walk to a boarding school 10 kilometres from his house. He only went home at the weekend and helped his grandfather on the farm.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia September 1
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning

Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

After two years, Hanoi has put off the trial operation of iParking service from September 1 as it has fallen short of expectations.

Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department announced on Monday.

D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Nguyen Ngoc Khanh from the High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi University of Education scored first in the D-exam group at the high school finals.

Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int’l airport to finish in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

The Minister of Transport has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat international airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

A bomb weighing 450 kilos was revealed while workers levelling a land plot in Dong Trieu Town, Quang Ninh Province.



A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
A visit to Vietnam’s richest commune
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Hai Minh in Hai Hau district in the northern province of Nam Dinh is a rural commune, but also  home to villas and mansions worth hundreds of thousands of USD. It is known as one of the richest rural communes in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 