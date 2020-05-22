Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry proposes road maintenance fee cut for transport firms

 
 
23/05/2020    15:30 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) recently asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to exempt and reduce the road maintenance fees for transport vehicles and firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roadpassenger transport was most damaged in the pandemic. A bus resumes carrying passengers in May. — Photo cafef.vn

MoT said thousands of firms, cooperatives and household businesses in the passenger transport sector were facing difficulties during the pandemic. More than 310,000 vehicles have been operating in moderation and hundreds of thousands of workers have lost income.

The ministry said roadway passenger transport was most damaged in the pandemic, especially when all means of road transport had to stop since April 1 under the Prime Minister’s direction of social distancing. In Q1, passenger transport was directly affected with revenue decreasing by 75 per cent and goods transport decreasing by 30-40 per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

 

According to MoT, in at least one or two months, the transport firms could get back to normal.

To help the firms, MoT proposed that MoF should exempt or reduce the road maintenance fees for more than 800,000 vehicles of passenger transport firms. Specifically, MoF should considered a 30 per cent reduction for March and ease all the road maintenance fees in April and a 50 per cent reduction for May, followed by another 15 per cent reduction in June.

As goods transport was less affected by the pandemic, MoT asked for a 10 per cent reduction in road maintenance fees in March, a 25 per cent reduction in April and a 5 per cent reduction in May. — VNS

 
 

Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
Dangerous jobs banned for Vietnamese guest workers abroad
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnamese workers abroad are not allowed to work as masseuse/masseur at hotels, restaurants and entertainment facilities abroad from May 20.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 23
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 23
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19, British pilot transferred to another hospital

University helps in fight against COVID-19
University helps in fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Academics and students at a Hanoi university have designed and built a ventilator to help the country fight COVID-19, and if necessary they say they can produce up to 500 machines a month for hospitals and health centres nationwide.

Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
Nearly 101,470 traffic violation cases handled in one week of stricter inspections
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Up to 101,469 cases of violation were handled in the first seven days of the tightened road inspections from May 15 to 22, with fines totaling 75.7 billion VND (3.25 million USD).

Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City
Court upholds sentences for ex-officials of HCM City
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The High-level People’s Court in Ho Chi Minh City on May 22 rejected all appeals filed by four defendants who are former city officials accused of “violating regulations on management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
A happy ending for a dog and its ethnic minority owner
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

A video of a Mong ethnic elderly woman in the northern province of Ha Giang crying as she was forced to sell her beloved dog to make ends meet has recently gone viral on Facebook and moved many viewers to tears.

Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
Hanoi swelters in the midst of a summer heat wave
PHOTOSicon  22/05/2020 

The majority of the country’s northern provinces, including Hanoi, have been hit by a major hot spell, with temperatures climbing to highs of 40 degrees Celsius.

Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
Mahout dies in elephant attack in Dak Lak
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

An elephant tamer in the central highland province of Dak Lak has died after being attacked by a domestic elephant.

Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
Doctors remove toothpick from female patient's anus
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Doctors from Hoan My-Da Nang Hospital have successful removed a toothpick from a patient’s anus after she swallowed while sleeping.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 22
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 22
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

20,000 made-in-Vietnam Covid-19 test kits exported

Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus
Health ministry considers repatriating British pilot after being treated for coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam's most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot, has now been deemed to be coronavirus-free, and the health ministry is considering the option of bringing him back to the UK for further care depending on his condition. 

Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
Court sentences 15 in exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 21 sentenced 15 defendants involved in the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal

Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
Smoking increases risk of COVID-19 community transmission
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Smoking can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission within the community as it weakens lung function and immune response to infections, an official said.

Liver from Hanoi brings revival to patient in HCM City
Liver from Hanoi brings revival to patient in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

A liver donated from an unfortunate brain dead woman in Hanoi has been transported to Ho Chi Minh City for transplant to a local patient, saving him from severe cirrhosis.

Smart learning solution from ILA in post-Covid-19 time
Smart learning solution from ILA in post-Covid-19 time
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

There are many reasons and criteria for parents to consider when choosing a learning model for their children since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Frontline doctors recall the three-month fight against COVID-19
Frontline doctors recall the three-month fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22/05/2020 

Happy and relieved. That’s how Dr Pham Ngoc Thach, director of the Hanoi-based National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, feels after three months on the frontline battling in the war against COVID-19.

In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer
In Vietnam, snake bites a risk in summer
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

As summer arrives, so does an increase in the number of people bitten by venomous snakes.

Hanoi large trees left to die as construction stagnates
Hanoi large trees left to die as construction stagnates
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Over a hundred of large trees along Hanoi's Kim Ma Street which were relocated to a rented garden for the Nhon-Hanoi railway project are being left to die.

Private nursery schools face teacher shortage
Private nursery schools face teacher shortage
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

Many private nursery schools in HCM City and neighbouring provinces are facing teacher shortage after three-month school closure.

HCMC Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses
HCMC Hospitals report increase in heat-related illnesses
SOCIETYicon  21/05/2020 

HCM City and other localities in the south have recorded temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius in recent days, leading to more heat-related illnesses, especially among children and the elderly.

