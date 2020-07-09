Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/07/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
VN Public Security Ministry warns about online lending apps

09/07/2020    16:08 GMT+7

The Ministry of Public Security has warned about the risk of black credit provided by online lending applications which could threaten social security.

Online lending apps provide trust-based loans in which the borrowers do not need mortgage assets. Transactions were conducted online via websites, online exchanges and apps installed on smartphones.

The borrowing and lending process through the apps was very easy, as people who want to borrow money only have to complete some simple registration procedures including downloading the app, filling in personal information including an account number to receive money, uploading a photo and identity cards, and allowing the app to access their personal contacts.

However, the ministry warned that many lending apps turned out to be a form of black credit with cut-throat interest rates, which might have unintended consequences and affect social security.

 

The ministry urged borrowers to study online lending providers together with contract terms carefully to avoid risks.

Vietnam was developing a sandbox for financial technologies, including peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, which was critical to ensure fintech development remains on track.

There are around 40 companies providing P2P lending services in the country. — VNS

Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

 
 

Other News

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 9
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Indonesia records highest daily jump in COVID-19 cases

Lights given to encourage ethnic minority students go to school
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

UNESCO in Vietnam and Signify Foundation in Vietnam have provided solar lighting systems and portable solar lamps to more than 5,000 students at 16 secondary schools in remote, disadvantaged areas in three provinces

Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

The Drug Crime Investigation Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security recently announced that it, together with relevant agencies, had busted three major drug trafficking rings.

Coronavirus: Harvard and MIT sue over US visa ruling
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

Harvard and MIT say withdrawing visas from foreign students whose courses move fully online is "chaos".

Hanoi approves projects of urban railway No 3 and 5
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The project of urban railway No 3’s section, connecting Hanoi Station to Hoang Mai District, and the project of urban railway No 5 linking Van Cao – Ngoc Khanh and Hoa Lac have been approved for implementation by Hanoi authorities.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Ventilators witness huge difference in prices
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

With ventilators seen as essential to saving the lives of severely ill COVID-19 patients, the massive pricing gap among breathing machines bought by hospitals nationwide has triggered public scepticism. 

HCM City to hire more teachers, staff for 2020-21 academic year
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training plans to hire 514 additional teachers and educational staff for schools and continuing education centres in the 2020-21 academic year.

HCM City hospitals switch increasingly to cashless payment
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The shift towards electronic payment is now an established trend with half of HCM City’s public hospitals embracing it, health authorities have said.

VN Health Ministry calls for drastic measures to control dengue fever
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Dengue fever infections could spike nationwide if drastic measures to control the disease are not taken, the Ministry of Health has warned.

Legal proceedings launched against two more Hanoi CDC officials
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Police this month started legal proceedings against two more officials of the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) for inflating the price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machines used for COVID-19 testing.

Coronavirus: WHO rethinking how Covid-19 spreads in air
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The WHO has acknowledged there is evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by airborne particles.

Coronavirus: Anger over US decision on foreign students' visas
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Foreign students whose courses move completely online may have to move universities to stay in the US.

Three drug trafficking rings busted
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The drug crime investigation police department announced on Tuesday it has busted three drug trafficking rings nationwide, arresting 17 suspects and seizing tens of kilos of drugs.

47 deaths due to natural disasters this year
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

47 people had been killed and 130 others injured by natural disasters in the first half of 2020, according to a report by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Three tourists drown in Quy Nhon beach
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Three tourists have drowned while swimming at a beach in Quy Nhon City.

Lottery company leaders face up to 16 years in prison for property embezzlement
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Leading officials of Dong Nai Lottery Company in the southern province of Dong Nai were sentenced up to 16 years in prison for causing losses of nearly VNĐ79 billion (US$3.4 million), the provincial court announced on Monday.

Parents are worried about new general education program
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The students entering the first grade in the 2020-2021 academic year will be the first generation to follow the new general education program and study with new textbooks.

First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

The General Hospital of Hue successfully performed a kidney transplant for a female patient.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 8
SOCIETYicon  08/07/2020 

Nearly 300 air passengers from Japan confirmed COVID-19 free in Da Nang

