23/04/2020 00:21:05 (GMT +7)
MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23

 
 
23/04/2020    00:18 GMT+7

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will open an appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on April 23.

MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23 hinh anh 1

At the first-instance court (Photo: VNA)

The trial had been initially scheduled for April 13-16. However, it was suspended due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled appeal trial is expected to last until April 26.

Eleven of the 14 defendants filed appeals, asking for clemency and reduced sentences. Later, two of them withdrew their requests, namely former General Director of MobiFone Cao Duy Hai and former Director of the AMAX investment consultancy and valuation company Vo Van Manh.

Former Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan, former head of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s Department of Enterprise Management Pham Dinh Trong, and former Chairman of the AVG Board of Directors Pham Nhat Vu did not appeal against their penalties.

During the first-instance court held by the Hanoi People’s Court from December 16-28 last year, Tuan was sentenced to eight years in prison for “taking bribes” and another six years for “violating regulations on the management and use of public investment capital, causing serious consequences”. The total sentence for him is 14 years behind bars.

 

Trong received a five-year term for “violating regulations on the management and use of public investment capital, causing serious consequences”. Meanwhile, Vu has to spend three years in jail for “giving bribes”.

Former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son was given life imprisonment for “taking bribes” and 16 years in prison for “violating regulations on the management and use of public investment capital, causing serious consequences”. The total sentence is life imprisonment.

Former Deputy General Directors of MobiFone Ho Tuan and Nguyen Manh Hung received a prison sentence of two and a half years each for “violating regulations on the management and use of public investment capital, causing serious consequences”, according to the first-instance trial’s verdict.

It found that in 2015, MobiFone, run by the Ministry of Information and Communications, bought 95 percent of AVG’s shares for 8.9 trillion VND (375 million USD), much higher than their actual value. The deal caused a loss of over 6.59 trillion VND (277 million USD) to the State./.VNA

