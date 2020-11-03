Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/11/2020 11:06:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks

05/11/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Previously, publishing houses collaborated with authors to organize textbook 'experiments', but in the coming time, these will be carried out with the participation of the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET).

At a recent seminar on the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution 88 on reform of general education, many questions were raised to MOET about textbook content before putting them into use on a large scale.

Education Ministry, publishing houses test new content on textbooks


Nguyen Xuan Thanh, director of MOET’s Secondary Education Department, said that Circular 33 stipulated that publishing houses proposing to appraise textbooks must give detailed explanation about the process.

The experiment consists of trying out new content, methods and new approaches to be sure that the program is feasible and can meet the requirements.

Publishers, when organizing the compilation of textbooks, have to satisfy the requirements of the program. With that spirit, textbooks must be examined to find if new content is suitable for students.

The lessons in textbooks must show the new methods, and the authors of textbooks have to try these out in localities to find out how their students are receiving knowledge through these lessons.

As for textbooks for sixth graders, which are under appraisal, at least over 10 percent of content in textbooks must be experimental, according to Thanh. The proportion could be up to 14-15 percent, or 20 percent, for some textbooks.

With such a method, MOET believes that the publishers' implementation will comply strictly with the principle. When publishers submit dossiers to the national appraisal board, the parameters will be checked first. If publishing houses cannot meet the requirements, the appraisal will end.

 

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do said the compilation of textbooks is implemented with the participation of many different organizations and individuals. However, MOET wants to tighten control over the textbook experimental process.

“Previously, publishing houses and authors joined forces to try out textbooks. But in the coming time, the experiments will be carried out with the participation of MOET,” he said.

The ministry will also strengthen internal appraisal at publishers. Before the publishers send the samples to MOET, they will have to organize a preliminary appraisal.

The new general education program has been applied throughout the country. The amended Education Law ratified by the National Assembly in 2019 stipulates that there can be more than one set of textbooks for every subject. The compilation of textbooks will not use money from the state. 

Thuy Nga

Parents are worried about new general education program

Parents are worried about new general education program

The students entering the first grade in the 2020-2021 academic year will be the first generation to follow the new general education program and study with new textbooks.

More textbooks for first graders face criticism

More textbooks for first graders face criticism

Some reading practice texts in the Canh Dieu (Kite) textbook on the Vietnamese language have been described as ‘fabricated’ and ‘teaching children laziness and playing tricks’.

 
 

Other News

.
Young teacher devoted to supporting disadvantaged students
Young teacher devoted to supporting disadvantaged students
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Many students in Din Chin – one of the poorest, most remote communes in Muong Khuong District, consider teacher Lo Thi Lan a second mother thanks to her dedication.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 4 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 4 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Passenger fined US$86 for burning tissue paper on flight

Rescue workers launch search for landslide victims in central Vietnam
Rescue workers launch search for landslide victims in central Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Rescue forces have been urgently searching for the remaining 12 missing victims of a landslide which hit the Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on the evening of October 12 in Phong Dien district in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Storm Goni poses danger both on mainland and at sea
Storm Goni poses danger both on mainland and at sea
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Goni is dangerous both on the mainland and at sea, with vessels operating in the affected zones bearing high risks from gusts, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
First Vietnamese man has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

After 4 months of studying carefully, Dr. Nguyen Phan Tu Dung and his colleagues arrived at conclusion that patient Le Van Men, 35, hailing from the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang, has Melkersson-Rosenthal syndrome.

Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: experts
Universities need to teach new skills in Industry 4.0: experts
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Industry 4.0 had brought with it a fresh wave of new technology that required new skills to use, and if Vietnamese educational institutions did not keep up with the times, Vietnamese workers were in danger of losing out at home.

US praise Vietnam for help catching sexual predator
US praise Vietnam for help catching sexual predator
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Law enforcement officers in the US have praised the support and professionalism of their Vietnamese counterparts following the arrest in HCM City of a wanted child sex offender.

Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
Man builds library for poor children in Quang Ngai Province
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

To help rural children get access to books, Nguyen Van Phap in Binh Thanh Village of central Quang Ngai Province’s Nghia Hanh District spent his own money building a library.

Teachers under pressure to implement new methodology reform
Teachers under pressure to implement new methodology reform
SOCIETYicon  04/11/2020 

Currently, 71,941 teachers are needed for preschools and general schools.

Lessons from natural disasters in central region
Lessons from natural disasters in central region
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

October left devastation for millions of people in central Vietnam.

A good friend of Vietnam
A good friend of Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

French Consul General in HCMC Vincent Floreani has been in Vietnam for more than three years.

HCM City expands e-government services
HCM City expands e-government services
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

HCM City authorities provided 668 online public administrative services at level 3 and 4 in various fields in the first quarter of the year, and more than 80 per cent of local residents and organisations said they were satisfied with the services.

COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenue
COVID-19 costs around US$9.4 billion in budget revenue
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is projected to cost Viet Nam nearly VND 200,000 billion (US$ 9.4 billion) in budget revenue, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
Vietnam leads Asia-Pacific region in digital transformation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/11/2020 

Singaporean media outlet the Business Times has published an article detailing how the digital transformation efforts in Vietnam have yielded the biggest improvement in comparison to other economies in the region.

Vietnam to test Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers in November
Vietnam to test Covid-19 vaccine on volunteers in November
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

The Administration of Science Technology and Training and leading scientists in Vietnam had a meeting at the Military Medical University on November 2 to discuss Covid-19 vaccine trials on volunteers.

VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 3 (updated hourly)
VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 3 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

Over 100 evacuated over landslide threat in Hoa Binh

Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire
Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

Three women were killed in a fire at a bar in the northern Vinh Phuc Province on Monday night.

Skin disease spread among cows and buffaloes in Vietnam warned
Skin disease spread among cows and buffaloes in Vietnam warned
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has warned about a skin disease spread among cows and buffaloes in the country.

Typhoon Molave leaves roads throughout central Vietnam damaged
Typhoon Molave leaves roads throughout central Vietnam damaged
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

The impact of typhoon Molave has served to damage the Ho Chi Minh Trail and La Son-Tuy Loan highway and key roads in the central region, with repair work set to carried out in a rapid manner to help bring transportation back to normal.

Hoi An tackling aftermath of Storm Molave
Hoi An tackling aftermath of Storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  03/11/2020 

Though Storm Molave did not damage Hoi An ancient town’s architecture, local people still suffered a great deal when the rains arrived, having not long ago recovered from a second wave of COVID-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 