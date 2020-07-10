Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules

10/07/2020    17:51 GMT+7

The Ministry of Education and Training has said that it will continue to work with relevant agencies to provide appropriate and timely support for Vietnamese students in the US as the US adjusts its visa regulations.

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and Department of International Cooperation also said that American universities had promised to take appropriate measures to protect their students’ rights. 

VN Education Ministry to help Vietnamese students as US issues new visa rules
Harvard University, one of the institutions running online classes this fall. Photo by Photostock/Marcio Jose Bastos Silva/VNE

On Tuesday, the US Department of State said that a temporary adjustment of visa regulations aimed to give international students greater flexibility in pursuing their studies, while also assuring the implementation of social distancing measures on campuses.

International students will still have the opportunity to get a suitable visa, but may still be subject to visa or travel restrictions because of COVID-19.

Students should contact the host country embassy or consulate for more details, according to the US Department of State.

Regarding the adjustment of temporary visa regulations in the US, the Ministry of Education and Training called on all Vietnamese students in the US to calm down and keep themselves updated with US universities’ notices to find an appropriate solution.

In case international students must return home to study online, they need to register with the Vietnamese Embassy in the US.

 

MoET and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will co-operate to report to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the Vietnamese Government and propose organising flights to the US to bring Vietnamese students back home, the ministry stated.

Under the policy, issued on Monday by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), international students won't be allowed to enter or remain in the country if universities opt to teach classes entirely online this fall.

All students with F-1 or M-1 visas must go back to their home countries if their courses are entirely online in the fall or enrol in other offline courses to stay in the country.

The continued spread of the disease has led many schools to offer only online classes in an effort to prevent further spread of the disease.

This recent decision has been decried by many international students and universities in the US.  VNS

